Robert Jon & The Wreck 'Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is' With New Video

(PPR) Southern California rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck return with their latest single, "Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is," out now on all major streaming platforms. The track arrives as the band prepares to hit the road for their Spring 2026 U.S. tour, offering a hard-hitting statement that underscores the urgency, resolve, and fire that have defined their recent run.

Written with a directness that leaves no room for half-measures, "Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is" calls out talk without follow-through and the gap between what people say and what they actually do. It's a straight-ahead, no-frills rocker that cuts through the noise, pushing the idea that intention only matters once it's backed by action. From the opening blast, the song wastes no time setting its tone - loud, direct, and unapologetic.

As guitarist Henry James explains, the track comes from years of living inside the grind of the music world, where belief and commitment get tested constantly. Lines like "You say you're ready, but you're still standing still" and "If you want it bad enough, prove it now" land like a challenge, reflecting a mindset shaped by the road, the work, and the moments where talk stops meaning anything without effort behind it. "As we get more invested in the business, politics, and hustle of this life, it can become difficult to feel connected to the initial pureness and excitement of playing music that made us fall in love with it as children and teenagers," James shares.

"Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is" follows the release of Robert Jon & The Wreck's acclaimed studio album Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes, produced by Grammy-winner Dave Cobb and mixed by Greg Gordon (Chris Stapleton, Sturgill Simpson). The album has drawn widespread praise for its emotional range and muscular songwriting, with Classic Rock Magazine calling it "their most accomplished work to date" and Rock & Blues Muse hailing it as "a true testament to their ability to capture the human experience through music."

Since forming in 2011, Robert Jon & The Wreck - Robert Jon Burrison (vocals, guitar), Henry James (lead guitar, vocals), Andrew Espantman (drums, vocals), Warren Murrel (bass), and Jake Abernathie (keys) - have earned a global following by pairing sharp, story-driven songwriting with a road-tested live show that thrives on chemistry and intensity. Recent months have seen the band release a steady run of singles, join Samantha Fish for a high-profile West Coast tour, and expand their reach across festivals and headline dates alike.

With "Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is" now out in the world, the band turns its attention fully to the upcoming Spring U.S. tour, which launches February 20 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The run stretches through the Southeast, Midwest, and Plains, including shows with special guest Sam Morrow and select dates opening for the Eric Gales Band, before wrapping in April with major appearances at Hogs For A Cause and Sound Wave Beach Weekend.

SPRING U.S. TOUR DATES

February 20 - Bonita Springs, FL - Arts Bonita

February 21 - Gainesville, FL - Heartwood Soundstage

February 22 - Orlando, FL - Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater

February 23-27 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Rock Legends Cruise

February 27 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

March 1 - West Palm Beach, FL - Kravis Center

March 3 - Charleston, SC - Charleston Pour House

March 4 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt Club*

March 5 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre*

March 6 - Winston-Salem, NC - The Ramkat**

March 7 - Asheville, NC - Diana Wortham Theatre*

March 8 - Franklin, TN - The Franklin Theatre

March 10 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom*

March 11 - Chicago, IL - Chop Shop*

March 12 - St. Louis, MO - The Sovereign*

March 13 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads*

March 14 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall*

March 15 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

April 10, 2026 - New Orleans, LA - Hogs For A Cause

April 11, 2026 - Miramar Beach, FL - Sound Wave Beach Weekend (Sold Out)

* with special guest Sam Morrow

** opening for Eric Gales Band

SPRING EUROPE TOUR DATES

April 14 - Herne Bay, UK - The King's Hall

April 15 - Newcastle, UK - Wylam Brewery

April 16 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

April 17 - Glasgow, UK - Glasgow Garage

April 18 - London, UK - O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

April 19 - Southampton UK - The Brook

April 22 - Paris, FR - Alhambra

April 23 - Bilbao, ES - Kafe Antzokia

April 24 - Madrid, ES - Sala But

April 25 - Jerez de la Frontera, ES - La Bodega Skate Center

April 26 - Málaga, ES - La Trinchera

April 28 - Valencia, ES - Sala Moon

April 29 - Barcelona,ES - Razzmatazz 2

April 30 - Riotord, FR - Climax Club Legend

May 1 - Bensheim, DE - Musiktheater Rex

May 2 - Winterbach, DE - Lehenbachhale

May 3 - Regensburg (Burglengenfield), DE - VAZ Pfarrheim

May 5 - Berlin, DE - Columbia Theater

May 6 - Bonn, DE - Harmonie

May 7 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

May 8 - Arnhem, NL - Luxor Live

May 9 - Brussels BE - Ancienne Belgique

May 16 - Maryville, TN - The Shed supporting Blackberry Smoke (Sold Out)

June 19 - Ferndown, UK - Love Rocks Festival

June 20 - Grolloo, NL - Holland International Blues Festival

August 29-September 1 - Long Beach, CA - Cali-County Cruise 2026

Related Stories

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'Heartbreaks & Last Goodbyes' Video

Samantha Fish and Robert Jon & The Wreck Reveal Double Album Release Tour Plans

Robert Jon & The Wreck Share 'I Wanna Give It'

Watch Robert Jon & The Wreck's 'Keep Myself Clean' Video

News > Robert Jon