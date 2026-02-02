Acidosis Unleash New Track 'Arrival'

(CSM) Acidosis have released their new single "Arrival", the title track and opening statement from their upcoming album Arrival, due March 27, 2026. "Arrival" is a fast-moving heavy metal track built on a driving power groove and relentless momentum.

The song blends classic galloping metal with modern weight, combining the forward motion of Iron Maiden, the density of Mastodon, and the aggressive vocal delivery associated with Nuclear Assault. It is melodic, intense, and focused on propulsion rather than excess.

The lyrics take inspiration from the alien abduction sequence in the cult film Fire in the Sky, specifically the fear and helplessness of being taken without control over what happens next. That scenario becomes an allegory for impending doom and moments when resistance is no longer possible, leaving only the option to endure what is coming. In that sense, the song also reflects the tension of what lies ahead on the rest of the album.

As the opening track and title track, "Arrival" establishes the tone and intent of Arrival. It functions as a declaration of presence and direction, setting expectations with a balance of melody, heaviness, and groove. The song serves as both an entry point and a warning, preparing listeners for what follows.

Arrival is a full-length album nearly 20 years in the making. Originally drafted during Katzman's teenage years, the songs have been brought back to life by a re-formed ACIDOSIS lineup featuring Katzman on bass and vocals, Diego Edsel, Deo Budnevich, and Jonathan Rusten on guitars, and Harry Schwarz on drums. The album was produced by Katzman and Ryan Haft, mixed by Haft, and mastered by Howie Weinberg. Art is by Juan Montoya (TORCHE) and layout by Perry Shall (GREEN DAY, BLACK KEYS).

With a driving intro, a rollercoaster verse, and a chorus built to shout, "They Live" serves as a powerful reintroduction to a band that never truly left. It's protest music disguised as a pit starter.

Related Stories

News > Acidosis