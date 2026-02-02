Giant's Original Lineup Reuniting At The Frontiers Rock Festival

(Freeman) Frontiers Music Srl is proud to announce a historic and long-awaited event for melodic hard rock fans: Giant will reunite their original lineup for a full show appearance at the Frontiers Rock Festival 2026, taking place on May 1st, 2nd, and 3rd, 2026 at the Live Club in Trezzo sull'Adda (Milan), Italy.

Originally formed in the late '80s by brothers Dann and David Huff, together with the experienced jazz and rock keyboardist Alan Pasqua and Nashville session bass player Mike Brignardello, GIANT would have become one of the most respected bands of the melodic hard rock scene, since the release of their debut album 'Last Of The Runaways' (A&M Records, 1989).

Following countless live performances in support of their debut, the band released the follow-up 'Time To Burn' (Epic, 1991), an album still regarded as a main source of influence for many melodic and hard rock bands who came after. In the early '90s, GIANT disbanded, with their members becoming involved in different projects, with both Dann and David Huff becoming well respected producers.

In 2001, Frontiers prompted GIANT to release 'III,' an album that would prove to be a landmark in the growth of the new era Melodic Rock scene, particularly in Europe. Unfortunately, Dann's busy schedule, along with the other members' commitments, made the reunion impossible to carry on as had originally been planned; however, the vision of bringing GIANT back as a band with a recording and touring line-up was something that the band was still open to exploring, even if Dann had to step away.

Thus, original members, drummer David Huff and bassist Mike Brignardello, with the blessing of Dann, started endless research for the right musicians that could be part of a renewed GIANT line-up. In the end, the choice fell on vocalist Terry Brock (ex-Strangeways) and guitarist John Roth (Winger, Starship).

The resulting album, 'Promise Land,' soon became a fan favorite, showcasing top-quality songwriting and performances. GIANT, however, went into hibernation again, with the exception of a one-off show in 2017, where the original band members reunited on a Nashville club stage for a charity event.

That event piqued fan interest, and Frontiers and David Huff started talking again to see if they could manage to find the right formula for a new album from GIANT. When the Swedish band Perfect Plan released a cover version of the GIANT's original hit "Stay" in 2019, all the pieces of the puzzle started to fall into place.

Huff and Brignardello were keen on the idea of Kent handling lead vocals for the next GIANT release. Dann Huff gave his seal of approval, appearing on lead guitar on the single "Never Die Young", which anticipated the successful release in 2022 of the 'Shifting Time' album. GIANT released their latest studio album, 'Stand And Deliver,' in May 2025.

At the Frontiers Rock Festival 2026, GIANT will reunite the original lineup, featuring Dann Huff on lead guitar, David Huff on drums, and Mike Brignardello on bass, and will be joined by U.S. singer Bryan Cole. The lineup will be completed by Mark Oakley, who also served as second guitarist during the band's first two album tours, and Larry Hall on keyboards.

For this special appearance, GIANT will perform many of their most legendary songs, primarily drawn from the first two albums, which defined their sound and left an indelible mark on the melodic hard rock genre.

As part of the festival's exclusive Platinum VIP Experience, fans will also have the rare opportunity to attend a Q&A session with GIANT at the venue, offering an intimate look into the band's history, legacy, and this very special reunion.

This special appearance marks a rare and celebratory moment in the history of the band, and offers fans a unique opportunity to witness the original lineup together on stage once again, in a setting that honours the deep and long-standing relationship between GIANT and Frontiers.

