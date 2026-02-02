Godsmack Recruit Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy For The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026

(Live Nation) Godsmack announced their massive Godsmack - The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026, a sprawling North American run featuring special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will bring Godsmack's signature high-octane live show to amphitheaters nationwide.

The tour kicks off Sunday, May 10 in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live and makes stops across the U.S. and Toronto, Canada, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and California, before wrapping Saturday, September 26 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID.

Known for their ferocious live shows and decades-long dominance at rock radio, Godsmack continue to raise the bar with a career-spanning set that celebrates their legacy while ushering in a bold new chapter - joined by two powerhouse acts that have helped shape modern rock's past, present, and future.

TICKETS: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 3 at 10am local time until Friday, February 6 at 9am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. General onsale begins Friday, February 6 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com,

VIP: The "BulletProof" Experience is the ultimate Godsmack fan upgrade, featuring great tickets, priority venue entry, and an exclusive set of collectible VIP merch. Package highlights include a limited-edition 11x17 art print, Godsmack-branded guitar pick tin with picks, a three-piece skull enamel pin set inspired by classic album eras, and a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard-your official pass to the tribe. Built for the diehards. BulletProof.

GODSMACK - THE RISE OF ROCK WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES

Thu May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*†

Sat May 9 - Camden, NJ - MMRBQ

Sun May 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Tue May 12 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Thu May 14 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater

Sat May 16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sun May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*†

Tue May 19 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater

Thu May 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sat May 23 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater

Sun May 24 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater

Wed May 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Fri May 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat May 30 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman

Fri Jun 12 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater

Sun Jun 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

Tue Jun 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater

Thu Jun 18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sat Jun 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sun Jun 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Tue Jun 23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Wed Jun 24 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

Sat Jun 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Sun Jun 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Tue Jun 30 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thu Jul 2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Fri Jul 3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sun Sep 6 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Casino**†

Mon Sep 7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Wed Sep 9 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD

Fri Sep 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino**†

Sat Sep 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - KUPD UFest*

Tue Sep 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Sat Sep 19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 20 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino and Resort**†

Tue Sep 22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thu Sep 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - KQXR XFest*

* Festival Performance

** Dorothy Only

† Not A Live Nation Date

Related Stories

Godsmack Share Bonus Track From Expanded 'Awake' 25th Anniversary Edition

Godsmack Plot Special Edition Of 'Awake' Album

Godsmack's '1000HP' Gets Limited Edition Reissue

Godsmack Frontman Sully Erna Announces Inaugural Smack This! Scramble

News > Godsmack