Godsmack Recruit Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy For The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026

(Live Nation) Godsmack announced their massive Godsmack - The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026, a sprawling North American run featuring special guests Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy. Promoted by Live Nation, the tour will bring Godsmack's signature high-octane live show to amphitheaters nationwide.
The tour kicks off Sunday, May 10 in Bristow, VA at Jiffy Lube Live and makes stops across the U.S. and Toronto, Canada, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Phoenix, and California, before wrapping Saturday, September 26 at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Nampa, ID.
Known for their ferocious live shows and decades-long dominance at rock radio, Godsmack continue to raise the bar with a career-spanning set that celebrates their legacy while ushering in a bold new chapter - joined by two powerhouse acts that have helped shape modern rock's past, present, and future.
TICKETS: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 3 at 10am local time until Friday, February 6 at 9am local time through the Citi Entertainment program. General onsale begins Friday, February 6 at 10am local time at Ticketmaster.com,
VIP: The "BulletProof" Experience is the ultimate Godsmack fan upgrade, featuring great tickets, priority venue entry, and an exclusive set of collectible VIP merch. Package highlights include a limited-edition 11x17 art print, Godsmack-branded guitar pick tin with picks, a three-piece skull enamel pin set inspired by classic album eras, and a commemorative VIP laminate and lanyard-your official pass to the tribe. Built for the diehards. BulletProof.
GODSMACK - THE RISE OF ROCK WORLD TOUR 2026 DATES
Thu May 7 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*†
Sat May 9 - Camden, NJ - MMRBQ
Sun May 10 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Tue May 12 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Thu May 14 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
Sat May 16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sun May 17 - Columbus, OH - Sonic Temple*†
Tue May 19 - Franklin, TN - FirstBank Amphitheater
Thu May 21 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sat May 23 - Huntsville, AL - Orion Amphitheater
Sun May 24 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater
Wed May 27 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Fri May 29 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat May 30 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
Fri Jun 12 - Kansas City, MO - Morton Amphitheater
Sun Jun 14 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
Tue Jun 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater
Thu Jun 18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sat Jun 20 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sun Jun 21 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
Tue Jun 23 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
Wed Jun 24 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 27 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
Sun Jun 28 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Tue Jun 30 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
Thu Jul 2 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri Jul 3 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sun Sep 6 - El Paso, TX - Speaking Rock Casino**†
Mon Sep 7 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Wed Sep 9 - Denver, CO - JUNKYARD
Fri Sep 11 - Las Vegas, NV - Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino**†
Sat Sep 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre - KUPD UFest*
Tue Sep 15 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 17 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
Sat Sep 19 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 20 - Corning, CA - Rolling Hills Casino and Resort**†
Tue Sep 22 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Thu Sep 24 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sat Sep 26 - Nampa, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater - KQXR XFest*
* Festival Performance
** Dorothy Only
† Not A Live Nation Date
