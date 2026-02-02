Gov't Mule Announce Spring U.S. Tour Dates

(Press Here) GRAMMY-nominated band Gov't Mule, led by guitar legend, vocalist, songwriter and producer Warren Haynes, has announced 11 spring headlining tour dates for April.

The new dates begin April 14th in Kansas City and stop in Des Moines, Charlotte, Athens, Nashville, Chattanooga, and Little Rock, among other cities, before wrapping April 28th in Fayetteville. Larkin Poe will join Gov't Mule on the road from April 14-22 and Maggie Rose will open on April 24.

Artist fan club presale tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 4th at 12pm ET with local presales beginning Thursday, February 5th at 12pm ET. The public on-sale will commence Friday, February 6that 12pm ET.

Gov't Mule fan-favorite VIP Experiences are available for all shows including The Ultimate Guitar Player Package, which includes the Warren Haynes Signature Les Paul Standard 60s Cherry Guitar to be played on stage and presented during a post-show meet & greet with Warren.

The newly announced dates extend Gov't Mule's spring headlining tour, which kicks off March 27th with a special "Mile High Mule" show at Mission Ballroom in Denver and includes a show in Charleston on April 10th. To wrap the spring trek, Gov't Mule will headline The Orpheum Theater in New Orleans on May 1st for the second night of a two-night venue takeover from Haynes, who will also perform there on April 30th with the Warren Haynes Band for one of their Dreams & Songs Symphonic Experience shows with The Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra. Then, this summer, Gov't Mule will team up with longtime friend and blues-rock titan Joe Bonamassa for an 8-show run of co-headlining dates from July 29th through August 16th. See below for all upcoming Gov't Mule and Warren Haynes tour dates.

Gov't Mule - Warren Haynes [guitar, vocals], Matt Abts [drums], Danny Louis [keyboards, guitar, and backing vocals], and Kevin Scott [bass] - released their 12th studio album, Peace...Like A River (Fantasy Records), in 2023 to high praise. Hailed as "perfection," "captivating," "riveting," and among the band's best, the 12-song rock collection is highlighted by the singles "Dreaming Out Loud" featuring Ivan Neville and Ruthie Foster, "Same As It Ever Was" and "Made My Peace" as well as additional guest appearances from Billy F Gibbons, Billy Bob Thornton and Celisse.

Gov't Mule Headlining

March 27 - Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

April 7 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate Performing Arts Center

April 8 - Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

April 10 - Charleston, SC @ The Refinery

April 11 - Miramar Beach, FL - Joe Bonamassa's Sound Wave Beach Weekend - SOLD OUT ^

April 12 - Tampa, FL @ Gasparilla Music Festival ^

April 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater +

April 15 - Des Moines, IA @ Val Air Ballroom +

April 17 - Farmington, PA @ Timber Rock Amphitheater +

April 18 - Charlotte, NC @ The Amp Ballantyne +

April 19 - Athens, GA @ The Classic Center Theatre +

April 20 - Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory +

April 22 - Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle +

April 23 - Chattanooga, TN @ The Signal

April 24 - Albertville, AL @ Sand Mountain Amphitheater ~

April 25 - Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

April 28 - Fayetteville, AR @ Ozark Music Hall

May 1 - New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater

July 25 - Patchogue, NY @ Great South Bay Music Festival ^

Co-headlining with Joe Bonamassa

July 29 - Vienna, VA @ Wolf Trap

July 31 - Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

August 1 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion

August 8 - Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

August 9 - Youngstown, OH @ Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

August 14 - Interlochen, MI @ Kresge Auditorium

August 15 - Welch, MN @ Treasure Island Resort & Casino

August 16 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl

+ with Larkin Poe

~ with Maggie Rose

^ indicates festival appearance

