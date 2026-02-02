INSOMNIAC Launching U.S. Tour

(PSPR) INSOMNIAC are gearing up for an extensive US tour featuring appearances at Heavy Metal Parking Lot and Mojave Experience festivals, to spread the hypnotic sounds of their acclaimed debut album "Om Moksha Ritam" on Blues Funeral Recordings.
With their 2025 debut album "Om Moksha Ritam" on Blues Funeral Recordings, Atlanta's Insomniac have coalesced onto our plane like a third eye opening into the beyond, delivering a brooding, heavy, and psychedelic journey filled with riffs and beats written in the Earth's frequency. Dubbed by Treble Zine as "a spiritual awakening" and "one of the most breathtaking and brilliantly surreal pieces of music" by UK website Outlaws of the Sun, the music Insomniac creates drifts between this world and the next, hovering at the periphery of consciousness. REZN, King Buffalo and Dead Meadow naturally arise as points of reference, although it's clear that fitting within confines isn't really what the Atlanta band does.
About their upcoming spring tour, Insomniac drummer Amos Rifkin enthuses: "After the early success of our debut record Om 'Moksha Ritam' and tours supporting it this fall, we're champing at the bit to hit the road again in the new year, and especially to be a part of the inaugural Mojave Experience festival in Joshua Tree. We're humbled and honored to support such a fantastic band like Howling Giant and can't wait to travel cross-country making beautiful music together!"
Insomniac upcoming shows 2026
2/9 - Atlanta, GA - Garden Club
2/11 - Tampa, FL - Deviant Libation
2/12 - Cape Coral, FL - Nice Guy's Pizza
2/13 - Lake Worth, FL - Propaganda
2/14 - Gainesville, FL - The Ox
2/15 - Jacksonville, FL - Hard Love
with Howling Giant
3/11 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
3/12 - New Orleans, LA - No Dice
3/13 - Austin, TX - The Lost Well @ Heavy Metal Parking Lot
3/14 - Tulsa, OK - Whittier Bar
3/16 - Taos, NM - Goathead Collective Gallery
3/17 - Santa Fe, NM - Desert Dogs
3/18 - Mesa, AZ - Yucca Tap Room
3/19 - Las Vegas, NV - The Griffin
3/20 - Yucca Valley, CA - Mojave Gold @ Mojave Experience Festival **
3/22 - Bakersfield, CA - Jerry's Pizza & Pub
3/24 - San Francisco, CA - Bottom Of The Hill
3/25 - Eureka, CA - Siren's Song Tavern
3/26 - Eugene, OR - John Henry's
3/27 - Portland, OR - The High Water Mark
3/28 - Seattle, WA - The Funhouse
3/31 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
4/1 - Denver, CO - HQ
4/2 - Kansas City, MO - Record Bar
4/3 - St Louis, MO - Platypus Bar
4/4 - Nashville, TN - Tennessee Brew Works
4/10 - Atlanta, GA - Drunken Unicorn **
** no Howling Giant
with Crystal Spiders
4/15 - Chapel Hill, NC - Local 506
4/16 - Harrisonburg, VA - Golden Pony
4/17 - Morgantown, WV - 123 Pleasant Street
4/18 - Lexington, KY - Al's Bar @ Legalize Lex
4/19 - Knoxville, TN - Pilot Light
5/9 - Athens, GA - 40 Watt @ Expo 2026 - 30N Years of Kindercore °°
°° no Crystal Spiders
