TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards

(DoC) TURNSTILE won their first Grammys at the 68th Annual Awards last night, with their celebrated new album NEVER ENOUGH winning "Best Rock Album," followed by single "BIRDS" earning the "Best Metal Performance" honor.

The wins make them only the second artist / band ever to win in both the Rock and Metal categories in a single year. TURNSTILE entered the night with a historic five nominations across the Rock, Alternative and Metal categories, making them the only band / artist to ever be nominated across all three categories in a single year..

Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates [album art below]. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH is joined by the companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH, which is directed by TURNSTILE's Yates and McCrory, and streaming now on demand.

TURNSTILE have a slate of international festival appearances confirmed for 2026 including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil, Coachella, Kilby Block Party, Bonnaroo, All Points East and more [tour itinerary below].

Mar 13, 2026 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina*

Mar 14, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile*

Mar 17-19, 2026 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Asunciónico*

Mar 20, 2026 - Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estereo Picnic*

Mar 22, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil*

Mar 28, 2026 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa'l Norte*

Apr 10, 2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival*

Apr 17, 2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival*

May 8, 2026 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*

May 15-17, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party*

Jun 12, 2026 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo*

Aug 14, 2026 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Syd For Solen*

Aug 14-16, 2026 - Helsinki, Finland - Flow Festival*

Aug 20, 2026 - Charleville-Mezières, Grand Est, France - Le Cabaret Vert*

Aug 28, 2026 - London, England - All Points East Festival*

Aug 28-30, 2026 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Kalorama*

* Festival Date

Related Stories

Turnstile Share 'Light Design' Video

Lorde, The XX, Turnstile Lead Kilby Block Party Lineup

Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year

Turnstile Reimagine 'Never Enough' Songs For NPR Tiny Desk Concert

News > TURNSTILE