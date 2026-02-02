TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards

(DoC) TURNSTILE won their first Grammys at the 68th Annual Awards last night, with their celebrated new album NEVER ENOUGH winning "Best Rock Album," followed by single "BIRDS" earning the "Best Metal Performance" honor.
The wins make them only the second artist / band ever to win in both the Rock and Metal categories in a single year. TURNSTILE entered the night with a historic five nominations across the Rock, Alternative and Metal categories, making them the only band / artist to ever be nominated across all three categories in a single year..
Recorded between Los Angeles and their homes in Baltimore, NEVER ENOUGH is produced by TURNSTILE's Brendan Yates [album art below]. The expansive collection is a restless and exhilarating evolution of TURNSTILE's genre-defying sound. A transformative journey, both fearless and alive, by one of the most forward-thinking and influential bands of their generation. NEVER ENOUGH is joined by the companion film TURNSTILE: NEVER ENOUGH, which is directed by TURNSTILE's Yates and McCrory, and streaming now on demand.
TURNSTILE have a slate of international festival appearances confirmed for 2026 including Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, Lollapalooza Brasil, Coachella, Kilby Block Party, Bonnaroo, All Points East and more [tour itinerary below].
Mar 13, 2026 - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina*
Mar 14, 2026 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile*
Mar 17-19, 2026 - Asuncion, Paraguay - Asunciónico*
Mar 20, 2026 - Bogotá, Colombia - Festival Estereo Picnic*
Mar 22, 2026 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brasil*
Mar 28, 2026 - Monterrey, Mexico - Tecate Pa'l Norte*
Apr 10, 2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival*
Apr 17, 2026 - Indio, CA - Coachella Music and Arts Festival*
May 8, 2026 - Daytona Beach, FL - Welcome to Rockville*
May 15-17, 2026 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party*
Jun 12, 2026 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo*
Aug 14, 2026 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Syd For Solen*
Aug 14-16, 2026 - Helsinki, Finland - Flow Festival*
Aug 20, 2026 - Charleville-Mezières, Grand Est, France - Le Cabaret Vert*
Aug 28, 2026 - London, England - All Points East Festival*
Aug 28-30, 2026 - Lisbon, Portugal - Meo Kalorama*
* Festival Date
Turnstile Share 'Light Design' Video
Lorde, The XX, Turnstile Lead Kilby Block Party Lineup
Turnstile First Band Ever Nominated Across Rock, Alternative, & Metal Grammy Categories In A Single Year
Turnstile Reimagine 'Never Enough' Songs For NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammys- The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys- Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy Tour- more
Megadeth Top The Billboard 200 With Their Final Album- Yungblud Declares Rock Is Coming Back After Grammy For Ozzy-Black Sabbath Cover- Poison- Guns N' Roses- more
Post Malone and Jelly Roll Launching The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2- Noah Kahan Announces The Great Divide Stadium Tour- Reba Rocks The Grammys- Jamey Johnson- more
Watch Babyfxce E's 'Trackhawk' Video- Pat Metheny Returns With 'Don't Look Down'- Santigold Talks 'Thank You Is Enough' From Yo Gabba GabbaLand Soundtrack- more
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams
On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More
Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammy Awards
The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys
Godsmack Recruit Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy For The Rise Of Rock World Tour 2026
Giant's Original Lineup Reuniting At The Frontiers Rock Festival
Gov't Mule Announce Spring U.S. Tour Dates
Singled Out: Kula Shaker's Wormslayer
TURNSTILE Win Two Grammy Awards
Warrant Celebrating 'Belly To Belly Vol. 1' 30th Anniversary