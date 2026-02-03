Biffy Clyro Adds North American Leg To Futique Tour

(BPM) Acclaimed Scottish alternative rock trio Biffy Clyro is thrilled to make their highly anticipated return to North America this spring on the widely successful Futique Tour. The band has today announced their upcoming headline run, promoted by Live Nation and kicking off on April 20th in Los Angeles following sold out tours in the UK and EU.

Front man Simon Neil shares: "We are sooo excited to come play for y'all. We were gutted to cancel the last run of shows before Xmas, so these gigs are going to be extra f***ing special. You're gonna wanna be there."

Tickets will first be available via a Citi presale starting Tuesday, February 3 at 11am ET, followed by the artist presale on Tuesday, February 3 at 12pm ET. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 6 at 10am local time.

Fans can look forward to hearing new music live as Biffy Clyro tours heavily this year in support of their globally praised new album Futique-out now via Warner Records. The record has already tallied tens of millions of streams fueled by the likes of "A Little Love." It has received fervent acclaim worldwide. In a "4-out-of-5 star" review, NME attested, "the Scottish rock legends draw on their best moments and a Bowie-esque European sheen for a vulnerable yet life-affirming blast." KERRANG! went on to rave, "Futique is an album to cherish," going on to applaud, "it's a bold, fresh effort full of tunes that are simultaneously immediate and deep."

"Futique" is a word for those beautiful, sad and fleeting moments that only become significant in hindsight. It's an idea that complements revisiting your roots to reassess the future, and that is something that the trio have channeled throughout the record. The record's atmosphere is as if they have stepped back to their early days as grunge-loving teenagers with big dreams, and applied it to the accomplishment and daring spirit that personified their catalogue from 'Only Revolutions' to 'A Celebration of Endings'. What emerges is a record in which Biffy Clyro's greatest strengths loom large: towering choruses, searing vulnerability, explosive dynamics, and a love of some unexpected sonic curveballs.

Upcoming North American Tour Dates:

4/20 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

4/23 - Denver, CO @ The Federal

4/25 - Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

4/26 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

4/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

4/29 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

5/1 - Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick =

5/2 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

5/3 - Montreal, QC @ Beanfield Theatre

5/5 - New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

5/6 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

5/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

5/9 - Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville **

Additional Tour Dates:

2/3 - Valencia, Spain @ Roig Arena

2/4 - Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

2/5 - Lisbon, Portual @ Sagres Campo Pequeno

2/8 - Bern, Switzerland @ Festhalle

2/9 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Halle 622

2/11 - Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

2/12 - Munich, Germany @ Zenith

2/13 - Offenbach, Germany @ Stadthalle

2/15 - Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

2/16 - Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmeling-Halle

2/18 - Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle

2/19 - Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Rockhal

2/21 - Oslo, Norway @ Sentrum Scene

2/22 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Fållan

2/23 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ Vega

4/7 - Melbourne, Australia @ Forum

4/8 - Sydney, Australia @ Roundhouse

4/9 - Brisbane, Australia @ The Tivoli

4/13 - Christchurch, New Zealand @ James Hay Theatre

4/15 - Auckland, New Zealand @ Town Hall

7/3 - London, United Kingdom @ Finsbury Park

7/16-7/18 - Benicassim, Spain @ Fib Benicassim **

7/20 - Barcelona, Spain @ Barts Festival Poble Espanyol **

7/21 - Madrid, Spain @ Noches Del Bota-ico

7/30-8/2 - Hackthorpe, United Kingdom @ Kendal Calling Festival **

8/5-8/9 - Eschwege, Germany @ Open Flair Festival **

8/6-8/9 - Rothenburg ob der Tauber, Germany @ Taubertal Festival **

8/11-9/15 - Budapest, Hungary @ Sziget Festival **

8/21 - Edinburgh, United Kingdom @ Royal Highlands Showgrounds

8/28 - Paris, France @ Rock En Seine **

** - Indicates Festival Date

= - Indicates Non Live Nation Date

