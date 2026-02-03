Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars Teaming For All the Feelings Tour

(Live Nation) Today, longtime friends and acclaimed bands Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars announced the All the Feelings Tour, bringing their collective talents to stages across North America this summer.

The 18-date tour, promoted by Live Nation, kicks off on Monday, June 8 in Austin, TX at Moody Amphitheater, before continuing with dates in Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, Bend, Chicago, Boston, and more before concluding with a homecoming show at RBC Amphitheatre in Toronto, ON on Friday, August 7.

The tour will include performances at several iconic venues, including The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Brooklyn Paramount in Brooklyn, and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, among others.

Alongside the tour announcement, the bands have released a new video today highlighting their long-standing friendship - a connection that dates back to childhood and has carried through each of their individual careers.

In tandem with the tour announcement, Metric also revealed their new album, Romanticize the Dive, arriving April 24 via Thirty Tigers, alongside the release of their first single, "Victim of Luck."

Additionally, Broken Social Scene announced their new album, Remember The Humans, out May 8 via Arts & Crafts. The release is led by the opening track and first single, "Not Around Anymore," which features co-founder Kevin Drew reflecting on the fading sense of possibility in a rapidly changing world.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting Wednesday, February 4 at 12pm local time with artist presales and a Citi presale. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Friday, February 6 at 10am local time.

Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until through the Citi Entertainment program.

THE 'ALL THE FEELINGS TOUR' 2026 DATES:

Mon Jun 8 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater

Tue Jun 9 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Thu Jun 11 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Jun 13 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Tue Jun 16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre

Thu Jun 18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri Jun 19 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sun Jun 21 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic

Wed Jun 24 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Fri Jul 24 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sat Jul 25 - Detroit, MI - Fox Theatre

Mon Jul 27 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Tue Jul 28 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark

Thu Jul 30 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Sat Aug 1 - Washington, DC - The Anthem

Mon Aug 3 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Tue Aug 4 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

Fri Aug 7 - Toronto, ON - RBC Amphitheatre

