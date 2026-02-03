.

Motionless In White Announce The Sweat and Blood Tour

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 03, 2026 4:09 PM EST
(Live Nation) Motionless In White just dropped their brand new single and video "AFRAID OF THE DARK," and it's a master class in the band's blend of dark hard rock. The band also announces The Sweat and Blood Tour, with support from Lorna Shore, Fit For A King, and Static Dress.

The North American tour, promoted by Live Nation, is the band's first American headlining tour in nearly 3 years and kicks off on July 14 in Bridgeport, Connecticut, with stops in Charlotte, Houston, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and more before wrapping up on August 15 in Sterling Heights, Michigan. It also includes a stop at Red Rocks, the band's first time headlining the venue.

"By the time this tour begins, it will have been just under three years since our last U.S. headliner, and we are absolutely shooting for the moon to celebrate our return," the band shares. "We could not be more excited to visit our American fans who have been incredibly patient with us, and can't wait to give them the first performances of new material from our upcoming album. See you this summer!"

TICKETS: Tickets will first be available via artist and Citi (details below) presales starting Tuesday, February 3 at 2 pm EST. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, February 6 at 10 am local time.

CITI PRESALE: Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning February 3 at 12 pm local time until Thursday, February 5 at 10 pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

Motionless In White 2026 Tour Dates
7/14 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
7/16 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion
7/18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
7/21 - Charlotte, NC - Truliant Amphitheater
7/22 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
7/24 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
7/25 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
7/26 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
7/28 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
7/29 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
7/31 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
8/1 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
8/4 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds
8/5 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
8/7 - Sandy, UT - Beddy's Plaza at America First Field
8/9 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
8/11 - Oklahoma City, OK - Zoo Amphitheatre
8/12 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
8/14 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
8/15 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

