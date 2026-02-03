Staind Announce Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour

(Live Nation) Staind today announced their highly anticipated Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour, celebrating the groundbreaking album that cemented their place in rock history. The 25 date trek will feature Seether as direct support, with special guests Hoobastank and Hinder as openers, bringing together four defining forces of modern rock for one massive run this fall.

Produced by Live Nation, the Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour will kick off in September and make stops across major amphitheaters and arenas in the U.S. and Canada, concluding in Dallas, TX.

Formed in 1995 Staind recorded and released eight studio albums with their most notable being in 2001 with Break The Cycle, an RIAA certified 5 times platinum album that produced a top-five Billboard Hot 100 with their massive hit "It's Been Awhile." The single was one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history spending 20 weeks at number 1. Several of their other hits also topped the Billboard 200 including "Fade", "For You", "Prince to Pay", "So Far Away" and "Right Here". In 2019, after a five year hiatus, STAIND reunited for unforgettable festival performances and a hometown reunion show that was recorded for the album Live : It's Been Awhile. The band has been called one of the defining bands of the post Grunge movement securing awards including Billboard Music Awards the MTV Video Music Awards among others.

Staind founding member, Aaron Lewis, shared, "25 years later to be touring, celebrating this album and bringing our music to our fans near and far is something really special. I'm looking forward to going out with these guys. It's like one big family reunion!"

Staind guitarist, Mike Mushok said, "Hard to believe it's been 25 years. I look back on those times as one of the highlights of my career and feel very fortunate to still be doing this. I look forward to hitting the road and celebrating with good friends what was a career defining album for us. I hope you can join us on this celebration."

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with Artist and Citi presales beginning Wednesday, February 4 at 10:00am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning Friday, February 6 at 10:00am local time

BREAK THE CYCLE 25TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR DATES:

+ Tour dates with Seether as direct support, and special guests Hoobastank, and Hinder as openers.

* This tour date features Staind, Seether, and Hinder only.

& Support TBD

^ Not a Live Nation date

~ Festival date

Thu May 07 | Daytona Beach, FL | Daytona International Speedway ~ ^

Sat May 09 | Biloxi, MS | Mississippi Coast Coliseum ~

Sun May 10 | Dothan, AL | Dothan Civic Center

Fri May 15 | Columbus, OH | Historic Crew Stadium ~ ^

Sat May 16 | St. Louis, MO | Venue TBA ~

Sun Jul 26 | Anderson, SC | Anderson Sports & Entertainment Center ~ ^

Tue Sep 08 | Atlanta, GA | Lakewood Amphitheatre +

Thu Sep 10 | Charlotte, NC | Truliant Amphitheater +

Fri Sep 11 | Raleigh, NC | Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

Sun Sep 13 | Virginia Beach, VA | Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater +

Mon Sep 14 | Wantagh, NY | Northwell at Jones Beach Theater +

Wed Sep 16 | Camden, NJ | Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

Fri Sep 18 | Mansfield, MA | Xfinity Center +

Sat Sep 19 | Darien Center, NY | Darien Lake Amphitheater +

Mon Sep 21 | Toronto, ON | RBC Amphitheatre +

Wed Sep 23 | Tinley Park, IL | Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre *

Thu Sep 24 | Shakopee, MN | Mystic Lake Amphitheater +

Sat Sep 26 | Noblesville, IN | Ruoff Music Center +

Sun Sep 27 | Clarkston, MI | Pine Knob Music Theatre +

Tue Sep 29 | Franklin, TN | FirstBank Amphitheater +

Thu Oct 01 | Ridgedale, MO | Thunder Ridge Nature Arena +

Sat Oct 03 | Thackerville, OK | Lucas Oil Live & ^

Wed Oct 07 | Salt Lake City, UT | Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre +

Fri Oct 09 | Wheatland, CA | Toyota Amphitheatre +

Sat Oct 10 | Ontario, CA | Toyota Arena +

Tue Oct 13 | Phoenix, AZ | Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre +

Wed Oct 14 | Albuquerque, NM | Isleta Amphitheater +

Fri Oct 16 | Tulsa, OK | BOK Center +

Sat Oct 17 | Houston, TX | The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman +

Mon Oct 19 | Austin, TX | Moody Center +

