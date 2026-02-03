Watch Sleep Theory's 'Words Are Worthless' Video

(ASPR) Sleep Theory share the video for "Words Are Worthless" from Afterglow. The song is a violin-enhanced power ballad like only Sleep Theory could craft. The video, which features the band in performance mode, boasts a goth noir vibe.
Sleep Theory are touring through the summer and beyond. All upcoming dates are below, including a mostly sold-out run of Europe, with some venues being upgraded to accommodate demand. The band has also booked radio shows with Three Days Grace and I Prevail, and a slew of American and European festival appearances.
The band had a meteoric 2025.They released their debut album, Afterglow, produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Architects), last spring. The album, described by Revolver as an "exciting mix of metalcore, pop and R&B," is their first full-length for Epitaph Records and has accumulated over 515 million global streams to date. The band, lauded as "one of the most compelling new acts in heavy music" by Kerrang!, then embarked on its first-ever headline tour in the summer, most dates of which were sold out, in addition to packing crowds at every festival stage they performed on. They also appeared on the covers of Rock Sound, Kerrang!, Revolver, and Outburn, and continued to turn heads.
SLEEP THEORY ON TOUR:
HEADLINE TOUR WITH THE PRETTY WILD:
2/6 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
2/8 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers (SOLD OUT)
2/9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz (SOLD OUT)
2/11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute (SOLD OUT)
2/12 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
2/14 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg OZ (SOLD OUT)
2/15 - Paris, FR - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
2/16 - Antwerp, BE - Zappa
2/18 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich (SOLD OUT)
2/19 - Berlin, DE - Hole 44 (SOLD OUT)
2/21 - Warsaw, PL - Hydrozagadka (SOLD OUT)
2/22 - Prague, CZ - Futurum Music Bar
2/23 - Vienna, AT - Flex
2/25 - Milan, IT - Slaughter Club
2/26 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo
2/27 - Munich, DE - Technikum (SOLD OUT)
3/1 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)
WITH THREE DAYS GRACE + I PREVAIL:
3/5 - Milwaukee, WI - HOG Fest @ Fiserv Forum
3/6 - Minneapolis, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover @ Target Center
3/12 - Belmont, NY - Loud Island @ UBS Arena
3/13 - Baltimore, MD - 98 Rock Spring Thing @ CFG Bank Arena
3/18 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
3/20 - Clearwater, FL - 98ROCKFEST @ The BayCare Sound
3/21 - Orlando, FL - JRR's Earthday Birthday @ Central Florida Fairgrounds
U.S. FESTIVALS:
4/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
7/18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration
7/19 - Tinley Park, IL - Summer of '99 & Beyond Festival
10/24 - Fort Worth, TX - Sick New World
EUROPEAN SUMMER FESITVALS:
6/9 - Rome, IT - Rock in Roma (w/ The Offspring, A Day To Remember)
6/10-14 - Leicestershire, UK - Download Festival
6/18 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting
6/19 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop
6/26 - Munster, DE - Vainstream Rockfest
6/27 - Leipzig, DE - Impericon Festival
