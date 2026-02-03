.

Watch Sleep Theory's 'Words Are Worthless' Video

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 03, 2026 4:08 PM EST
Watch Sleep Theory's 'Words Are Worthless' Video

(ASPR) Sleep Theory share the video for "Words Are Worthless" from Afterglow. The song is a violin-enhanced power ballad like only Sleep Theory could craft. The video, which features the band in performance mode, boasts a goth noir vibe.

Sleep Theory are touring through the summer and beyond. All upcoming dates are below, including a mostly sold-out run of Europe, with some venues being upgraded to accommodate demand. The band has also booked radio shows with Three Days Grace and I Prevail, and a slew of American and European festival appearances.

The band had a meteoric 2025.They released their debut album, Afterglow, produced by David Cowell and mixed by Zakk Cervini (Bring Me The Horizon, Bad Omens, Architects), last spring. The album, described by Revolver as an "exciting mix of metalcore, pop and R&B," is their first full-length for Epitaph Records and has accumulated over 515 million global streams to date. The band, lauded as "one of the most compelling new acts in heavy music" by Kerrang!, then embarked on its first-ever headline tour in the summer, most dates of which were sold out, in addition to packing crowds at every festival stage they performed on. They also appeared on the covers of Rock Sound, Kerrang!, Revolver, and Outburn, and continued to turn heads.

SLEEP THEORY ON TOUR:
HEADLINE TOUR WITH THE PRETTY WILD:
2/6 - Bristol, UK - O2 Academy (SOLD OUT)
2/8 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Galvanizers (SOLD OUT)
2/9 - Manchester, UK - O2 Ritz (SOLD OUT)
2/11 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Institute (SOLD OUT)
2/12 - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town (SOLD OUT)
2/14 - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg OZ (SOLD OUT)
2/15 - Paris, FR - La Machine du Moulin Rouge
2/16 - Antwerp, BE - Zappa
2/18 - Hamburg, DE - Uebel & Gefährlich (SOLD OUT)
2/19 - Berlin, DE - Hole 44 (SOLD OUT)
2/21 - Warsaw, PL - Hydrozagadka (SOLD OUT)
2/22 - Prague, CZ - Futurum Music Bar
2/23 - Vienna, AT - Flex
2/25 - Milan, IT - Slaughter Club
2/26 - Zurich, CH - Dynamo
2/27 - Munich, DE - Technikum (SOLD OUT)
3/1 - Cologne, DE - Carlswerk Victoria (SOLD OUT)

WITH THREE DAYS GRACE + I PREVAIL:
3/5 - Milwaukee, WI - HOG Fest @ Fiserv Forum
3/6 - Minneapolis, MN - 93X Twin City Takeover @ Target Center
3/12 - Belmont, NY - Loud Island @ UBS Arena
3/13 - Baltimore, MD - 98 Rock Spring Thing @ CFG Bank Arena
3/18 - St. Augustine, FL - Planet Band Camp @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
3/20 - Clearwater, FL - 98ROCKFEST @ The BayCare Sound
3/21 - Orlando, FL - JRR's Earthday Birthday @ Central Florida Fairgrounds

U.S. FESTIVALS:
4/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Sick New World
7/18 - Mansfield, OH - Inkcarceration
7/19 - Tinley Park, IL - Summer of '99 & Beyond Festival
10/24 - Fort Worth, TX - Sick New World

EUROPEAN SUMMER FESITVALS:
6/9 - Rome, IT - Rock in Roma (w/ The Offspring, A Day To Remember)
6/10-14 - Leicestershire, UK - Download Festival
6/18 - Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting
6/19 - Landgraaf, NL - Pinkpop
6/26 - Munster, DE - Vainstream Rockfest
6/27 - Leipzig, DE - Impericon Festival

Related Stories
Watch Sleep Theory's 'Words Are Worthless' Video

Nevertel And Sleep Theory 'Break The Silence'

Sleep Theory Launching Second Leg Of U.S. Headline Tour

Sleep Theory Mark Afterglow Release With 'Gravity' Video

Sleep Theory Streaming 'III' Video

News > Sleep Theory

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Three Dog Night Icon Check Negron Dead At 83- Van Halen's 5150 Expanded For 40th Anniversary- Staind Announce Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Stars Lead All-Star Ozzy Osbourne Tribute At Grammys- The Cure Win Two Alternative Rock Grammys- Godsmack, Stone Temple Pilots and Dorothy Tour- more

Day In Country

Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more

Day In Pop

Don Toliver 2026 OCTANE Arena Tour- Netflix To Livestream BTS Concert- Ne-Yo & Akon Teaming Up For Tour- Freddie Gibbs The Last Rabbit Tour- more

Reviews

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona

Cruise News: Outlaw Country Cruise Sails in March with Steve Earle, Lucinda Williams

On The Record: Audiophile Edition - Van Halen, Emerson, Lake & Palmer and More

Latest News

Motionless In White Announce The Sweat and Blood Tour

Biffy Clyro Adds North American Leg To Futique Tour

Watch Sleep Theory's 'Words Are Worthless' Video

Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars Teaming For All the Feelings Tour

Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy Camp Marking 30th Anniversary With Roger Daltrey And More

Three Dog Night Icon Check Negron Dead At 83

Van Halen's 5150 Expanded For 40th Anniversary

Staind Announce Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour