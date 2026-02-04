AIR Plan Historic Release For Record Store Day

(Orienteer) The legendary French band AIR is releasing their first-ever live album on April 18th for Record Store Day, a vivid and precious keepsake of their remarkable Moon Safari Anniversary tour that saw the band perform the world over in 2024 and 2025, propelling their timeless debut album in a whole new dimension 25 years after its initial release.
Moon Safari - The Athens Concert was recorded during a warm night in Athens under the Acropolis and captures Air at their most magnetic and ethereal. Blending analog warmth with their unmistakable electronic grace, the duo plays its classic album and unveils new arrangements that resonate through the mesmerizing acoustics of one of the world's oldest theaters.
The Athens Concert goes far beyond the typical live album, offering an immersive window into the night's iconic reimagined performance at an equally as reimagined theatre.
Moon Safari - The Athens Concert
Limited edition Vinyl, Record Store Day exclusive
Available April 18th, 2026 at all indie record stores worldwide
A Side
1. La Femme d'Argent
2. Sexy Boy
3. All I Need
4. Kelly Watch The Stars
B Side
1. Talisman
2. Remember
3. You Make It Easy
4. Ce Matin-La
5. New Star in the Sky
6. Le Voyage de Penelope
Blake Shelton Scores His 31st No. 1 With 'Stay Country or Die Tryin'
Bert Kreischer & HARDY To Host New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash
Scott Stapp One of 2025's Top Ten Most-Played Artists on Billboard Year-End Chart
Armored Saint, Mike Muir, Riki Rachtman Lead KNAC 40th Anniversary Party Lineup
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off- Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube- Manchester Orchestra- more
Three Dog Night Icon Check Negron Dead At 83- Van Halen's 5150 Expanded For 40th Anniversary- Staind Announce Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
ZAYN Announces New Album 'KONNAKOL'- Melanie Martinez Announces Her New Album HADES- Cobrah Announces North American and European tour- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off
Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube
AIR Plan Historic Release For Record Store Day
Hear UnityTX's New Song 'Body Rock'
The Kooks Share 'See Me Now (Live At The O2 Arena, London)'
Tailgunner Recruit Adam Wakeman For 'War In Heaven'
Manchester Orchestra Reimagine Their Classics On 'Union Chapel, London, England'
Ratt Frontman Stephen Pearcy Announces The Undercover Tour