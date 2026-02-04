AIR Plan Historic Release For Record Store Day

(Orienteer) The legendary French band AIR is releasing their first-ever live album on April 18th for Record Store Day, a vivid and precious keepsake of their remarkable Moon Safari Anniversary tour that saw the band perform the world over in 2024 and 2025, propelling their timeless debut album in a whole new dimension 25 years after its initial release.

Moon Safari - The Athens Concert was recorded during a warm night in Athens under the Acropolis and captures Air at their most magnetic and ethereal. Blending analog warmth with their unmistakable electronic grace, the duo plays its classic album and unveils new arrangements that resonate through the mesmerizing acoustics of one of the world's oldest theaters.

The Athens Concert goes far beyond the typical live album, offering an immersive window into the night's iconic reimagined performance at an equally as reimagined theatre.

Moon Safari - The Athens Concert

Limited edition Vinyl, Record Store Day exclusive

Available April 18th, 2026 at all indie record stores worldwide

A Side

1. La Femme d'Argent

2. Sexy Boy

3. All I Need

4. Kelly Watch The Stars

B Side

1. Talisman

2. Remember

3. You Make It Easy

4. Ce Matin-La

5. New Star in the Sky

6. Le Voyage de Penelope

