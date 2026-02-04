(fcc) Def Leppard took over the Las Vegas strip last night with an epic sold-out opening night of their Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency. Fans were ecstatic over the electrifying production which includes stunning new visuals and a set list that opened with their latest charted #1 Rock single "Rejoice" .
The show also included surprises like their soaring and magnetic rendition of Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus." The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees also treated their fans to their timeless catalog of hits including "Photograph," "Animal," and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."
Last night's show marks the start of the band's third Las Vegas residency following their sold-out successes in 2019 and 2013. Known for their high-energy performances with extensive and captivating production, guests can expect a one-of-a-kind experience from one of rock 'n' roll's most iconic bands.
Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency runs through February 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/defleppard.
Def Leppard Share New Song 'Rejoice'
Def Leppard, Guns N' Roses Stars Lead Bad Company Tribute Album Lineup (2025 In Review)
Def Leppard's Vivian Campbell 'Completely In Remission For The First Time' (2025 In Review)
Def Leppard Covered 'Stand By Me' For FireAid - 2025 In Review
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off- Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube- Manchester Orchestra- more
Three Dog Night Icon Check Negron Dead At 83- Van Halen's 5150 Expanded For 40th Anniversary- Staind Announce Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
ZAYN Announces New Album 'KONNAKOL'- Melanie Martinez Announces Her New Album HADES- Cobrah Announces North American and European tour- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hecho Libre Restaurant Opens at New Kimpton Resort in Arizona
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off
Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube
AIR Plan Historic Release For Record Store Day
Hear UnityTX's New Song 'Body Rock'
The Kooks Share 'See Me Now (Live At The O2 Arena, London)'
Tailgunner Recruit Adam Wakeman For 'War In Heaven'
Manchester Orchestra Reimagine Their Classics On 'Union Chapel, London, England'
Ratt Frontman Stephen Pearcy Announces The Undercover Tour