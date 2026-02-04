Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off

(fcc) Def Leppard took over the Las Vegas strip last night with an epic sold-out opening night of their Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency. Fans were ecstatic over the electrifying production which includes stunning new visuals and a set list that opened with their latest charted #1 Rock single "Rejoice" .

The show also included surprises like their soaring and magnetic rendition of Depeche Mode's "Personal Jesus." The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees also treated their fans to their timeless catalog of hits including "Photograph," "Animal," and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

Last night's show marks the start of the band's third Las Vegas residency following their sold-out successes in 2019 and 2013. Known for their high-energy performances with extensive and captivating production, guests can expect a one-of-a-kind experience from one of rock 'n' roll's most iconic bands.

Def Leppard: Live at Caesars Palace The Las Vegas Residency runs through February 28, 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/defleppard.

