Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 04, 2026 1:38 PM EST
(Napalm Records) Just last week, Bay Area thrash legends Exodus announced their 12th studio album, Goliath. Their first album with singer Rob Dukes since 2010, the band's Napalm Records debut, and the follow-up to their highest-charting record ever will be out March 20, 2026! Along with it, the band revealed the massive opening track "3111"-whose video couldn't be released due to the footage being too brutal for YouTube.

Gary Holt about the video: "So here it is, time to share the full, uncensored version of the video for 3111! If you put it in movie terminology, we have the PG, PG13, and with this one, the rate R version! With YouTube flagging what we consider the PG13 version repeatedly with threats of losing our page permanently (which to be honest contains nothing you can't find on YT already), we decided to really push it and include all the scenes we KNEW they would not allow! So here's the full video, with its own website to view! Enjoy!"

Set around the drug war in Mexico's Ciudad Juárez, sinister "3111" is an intense song showcasing not only EXODUS' ever-increasing dynamic approach, even decades into their historic reign, but also their willingness to go exactly where it hurts. Therefore, the band spared no effort to make the video accessible to fans. A censored version is now up on YouTube, while a new website has been set up to show the merciless brutality of "3111" in its true form here

EXODUS on "3111": "We decided to go hard with the leadoff single, '3111'. The song is about the narco killings in Juarez, and '3111' is the estimated number of murders for 2010 alone."

