Hear Joe Jackson's New Rock Single 'Fabulous People'

(BHM) Grammy‑winning artist Joe Jackson releases "Fabulous People," the second single from his forthcoming studio album HOPE AND FURY. "Fabulous People" highlights a more rhythmic, radio-forward side of the album, built around a tight, dance-leaning groove and Jackson's unmistakable melodic precision and wit.

The new album will be released worldwide on digisleeve CD and 180g gatefold vinyl on April 10, 2026, via earMUSIC and is available to pre‑order now. HOPE AND FURY is Jackson's first studio album since 2019's Fool.

Hope and Fury was heralded at the end of last year with the first single, "Welcome to Burning-By-Sea," in which Jackson sketches, with his characteristic sharp wit, a fictional English seaside town - inspired by Brighton and his hometown Portsmouth - which becomes a microcosm of the whole country, with all its contrasts and contradictions.

After laying the groundwork for the new album in Michael Tibes' Fuzz Factory studio in Berlin, Jackson returned to New York's Reservoir Studios with co-producer Patrick Dillett and assembled his on-and-off band since 2016 - "bassist for life" Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, and drummer Doug Yowell - augmented by the Latin percussion of Peruvian native Paulo Stagnaro.

The result might strike a fan as a cross between 2019's Fool, 1991's Laughter and Lust, and 1982's Night and Day. To celebrate the new album, Jackson and his band will embark on a major North American tour starting in May 2026, followed by an extensive European run starting in September. In total, Joe Jackson will perform 80 shows across 14 countries.

NORTH AMERICA

MAY

11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1869 Opera House

13 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts - Theâtre Maisonneuve

14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

16- Rochester, NY - Kodak Theatre

17 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral

19-20 - Chicago, IL - Park West

22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre

23- Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre

27 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue

28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre

30 - San Francisco, CA - Curran Theatre

31 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre

JUNE

2 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre

3 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre

5 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theatre

6 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium

9 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

10 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

12 - Omaha, NE - Admiral

14 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre

16 - Houston, TX - Heights Theatre

17 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre

19 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre

21 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theatre

24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium

26 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage

27 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theatre

29 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall @ Dr. Phillips Center

JULY

1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker

2 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre

7 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre

8 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre

10 - Providence, RI - Uptown Theater

11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre

14 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre

15 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre

17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lansdowne Theater

18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

EUROPE

SEPTEMBER

24 - Cork, IRELAND - Cork City Hall

27 - Dublin, IRELAND - 3Olympia Theatre

29 - Bristol, UK - Beacon

OCTOBER

1 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange

2 - Bournemouth, UK - Pavilion Theatre

4 - London, UK - Palladium

5 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall

7 - York, UK - Barbican

9 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's

12 - Paris, FRANCE - L'Olympia

13 - Lyon, FRANCE - Le Radiant-Bellevue

14 - Toulouse, FRANCE - Theatre du Casino Barriere

17 - Porto, PORTUGAL - Casa da Musica

18 - Lisbon, PORTUGAL - Aula Magna

20 - Madrid, SPAIN - Teatro La Latina

21 - Valencia, SPAIN - Teatro La Rambleta

23 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Paral·lel 62

25 - Bordeaux, FRANCE - Theatre Femina

27 - Lille, FRANCE - Theatre Sebastopol

28 - Stuttgart, GERMANY - Liederhalle/Hegelsaal

31 - Bremen, GERMANY - Metropol Theater

NOVEMBER

1 - Munich, GERMANY - Circus Krone

2 - Berlin, GERMANY - Admiralspalast

4 - Essen, GERMANY - Lichtburg

5 - Hamburg, GERMANY - Fabrik

7 - Darmstadt, GERMANY - Staatstheater

9 - Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Kaufleuten

11 - Bologna, ITALY - Teatro Duse

12 - Rome, ITALY - Auditorium Parco Della Musica (Sala Sinopoli)

14 - Milan, ITALY - Teatro Lirico

16 - Vienna, AUSTRIA - Globe

17 - Cologne, GERMANY - Gloria

18 - Luxembourg - den Atelier

20 - Antwerp, BELGIUM - De Roma

21 - Brussels, BELGIUM - Ancienne Belgique

24 - Ghent, BELGIUM - Vooruit

26 - Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS - Nieuwe Luxor

28 - Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Muziekgebouw

29 - Groningen, NETHERLANDS - De Oosterport

DECEMBER

1 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS - Royal Theatre Carre

