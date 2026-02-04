Hear Joe Jackson's New Rock Single 'Fabulous People'

(BHM) Grammy‑winning artist Joe Jackson releases "Fabulous People," the second single from his forthcoming studio album HOPE AND FURY. "Fabulous People" highlights a more rhythmic, radio-forward side of the album, built around a tight, dance-leaning groove and Jackson's unmistakable melodic precision and wit.
The new album will be released worldwide on digisleeve CD and 180g gatefold vinyl on April 10, 2026, via earMUSIC and is available to pre‑order now. HOPE AND FURY is Jackson's first studio album since 2019's Fool.
Hope and Fury was heralded at the end of last year with the first single, "Welcome to Burning-By-Sea," in which Jackson sketches, with his characteristic sharp wit, a fictional English seaside town - inspired by Brighton and his hometown Portsmouth - which becomes a microcosm of the whole country, with all its contrasts and contradictions.
After laying the groundwork for the new album in Michael Tibes' Fuzz Factory studio in Berlin, Jackson returned to New York's Reservoir Studios with co-producer Patrick Dillett and assembled his on-and-off band since 2016 - "bassist for life" Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, and drummer Doug Yowell - augmented by the Latin percussion of Peruvian native Paulo Stagnaro.
The result might strike a fan as a cross between 2019's Fool, 1991's Laughter and Lust, and 1982's Night and Day. To celebrate the new album, Jackson and his band will embark on a major North American tour starting in May 2026, followed by an extensive European run starting in September. In total, Joe Jackson will perform 80 shows across 14 countries.
NORTH AMERICA
MAY
11 - Poughkeepsie, NY - Bardavon 1869 Opera House
13 - Montreal, QC - Place Des Arts - Theâtre Maisonneuve
14 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall
16- Rochester, NY - Kodak Theatre
17 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Cathedral
19-20 - Chicago, IL - Park West
22 - Madison, WI - Orpheum Theatre
23- Minneapolis, MN - Pantages Theatre
27 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue
28 - Seattle, WA - Moore Theatre
30 - San Francisco, CA - Curran Theatre
31 - San Diego, CA - Balboa Theatre
JUNE
2 - Los Angeles, CA - Orpheum Theatre
3 - Tucson, AZ - Fox Theatre
5 - Albuquerque, NM - Kimo Theatre
6 - Boulder, CO - Chautauqua Auditorium
9 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater
10 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
12 - Omaha, NE - Admiral
14 - Austin, TX - The Paramount Theatre
16 - Houston, TX - Heights Theatre
17 - Dallas, TX - Majestic Theatre
19 - San Antonio, TX - Empire Theatre
21 - New Orleans, LA - The Joy Theatre
24 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium
26 - Atlanta, GA - Center Stage
27 - Charlotte, NC - Knight Theatre
29 - Orlando, FL - Steinmetz Hall @ Dr. Phillips Center
JULY
1 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - The Parker
2 - Clearwater, FL - Capitol Theatre
7 - Washington, DC - Lincoln Theatre
8 - New Brunswick, NJ - State Theatre
10 - Providence, RI - Uptown Theater
11 - Portland, ME - State Theatre
14 - Medford, MA - Chevalier Theatre
15 - Stamford, CT - Palace Theatre
17 - Philadelphia, PA - The Lansdowne Theater
18 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre
EUROPE
SEPTEMBER
24 - Cork, IRELAND - Cork City Hall
27 - Dublin, IRELAND - 3Olympia Theatre
29 - Bristol, UK - Beacon
OCTOBER
1 - Cambridge, UK - Corn Exchange
2 - Bournemouth, UK - Pavilion Theatre
4 - London, UK - Palladium
5 - Liverpool, UK - Philharmonic Hall
7 - York, UK - Barbican
9 - Glasgow, UK - Saint Luke's
12 - Paris, FRANCE - L'Olympia
13 - Lyon, FRANCE - Le Radiant-Bellevue
14 - Toulouse, FRANCE - Theatre du Casino Barriere
17 - Porto, PORTUGAL - Casa da Musica
18 - Lisbon, PORTUGAL - Aula Magna
20 - Madrid, SPAIN - Teatro La Latina
21 - Valencia, SPAIN - Teatro La Rambleta
23 - Barcelona, SPAIN - Paral·lel 62
25 - Bordeaux, FRANCE - Theatre Femina
27 - Lille, FRANCE - Theatre Sebastopol
28 - Stuttgart, GERMANY - Liederhalle/Hegelsaal
31 - Bremen, GERMANY - Metropol Theater
NOVEMBER
1 - Munich, GERMANY - Circus Krone
2 - Berlin, GERMANY - Admiralspalast
4 - Essen, GERMANY - Lichtburg
5 - Hamburg, GERMANY - Fabrik
7 - Darmstadt, GERMANY - Staatstheater
9 - Zurich, SWITZERLAND - Kaufleuten
11 - Bologna, ITALY - Teatro Duse
12 - Rome, ITALY - Auditorium Parco Della Musica (Sala Sinopoli)
14 - Milan, ITALY - Teatro Lirico
16 - Vienna, AUSTRIA - Globe
17 - Cologne, GERMANY - Gloria
18 - Luxembourg - den Atelier
20 - Antwerp, BELGIUM - De Roma
21 - Brussels, BELGIUM - Ancienne Belgique
24 - Ghent, BELGIUM - Vooruit
26 - Rotterdam, NETHERLANDS - Nieuwe Luxor
28 - Eindhoven, NETHERLANDS - Muziekgebouw
29 - Groningen, NETHERLANDS - De Oosterport
DECEMBER
1 - Amsterdam, NETHERLANDS - Royal Theatre Carre
