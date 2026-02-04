Hear UnityTX's New Song 'Body Rock'

(BPM) Metal/hip-hop fusion band UnityTX is currently gearing up for the release of their sophomore album Somewhere, In Between..., out March 13th, 2026 via Pure Noise Records. The band has today shared another new single "Body Roc.

Frontman Jay Webster (aka SHAOLIN G) had this to say about the brand new single: "'Body Roc' is a club banger for people who like to dance. Catch the rhythm and get lost in the ROC."

UnityTX will be on tour this spring, supporting Varials on a full US run. The month long tour kicks off on March 12 in Detroit, with stops to follow in Chicago, Denver, Anaheim, Dallas, Atlanta, Baltimore, Brooklyn, and more. Stream the new song here

UnityTX have always been ahead of the curve. Leaders rather than followers, the Dallas-based band have been breaking the mold since their inception in 2014 with a ferocious fusion of metal and hip-hop, along with some added electronic flourishes and hints of other genres too. Yet new album Somewhere, In Between is largely inspired by the band feeling that, despite always paving the way, they've not been given all the props they deserve.

The result of that frustration is a record that-across 14 caustic, cathartic songs-oozes with both discontent and determination. It's a (self-)motivating rallying cry to break free from where they feel they are to somewhere else, idealistically and musically, while also staying true to themselves and their original intentions as a band. As such, it also serves as a reaction to the compromises Webster feels the band have made since they started doing it in a professional capacity.

"When we got into the industry," says frontman Jay Webster (aka SHAOLIN G), "we had to start playing by the industry rules and not so much by the rules that I had set for us. I was trying my hardest to stick to my code, but it felt like it wasn't ever going to work. This album is what UnityTX used to be before we got picked up. It's letting go of all the tension that made us feel like we couldn't do anything in this space and trying to push past that and reach-not our maximum potential-but start to see where else this can go. We're trying to evolve both as a band and as people."

Upcoming Tour Dates

3/12 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter

3/13 - Lakewood, OH @ The Winchester

3/14 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

3/16 - Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater

3/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

3/20 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Craft Beer & Live Music

3/21 - Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

3/22 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA

3/24 - Las Vegas, NV @ Backstage Bar & Billiards

3/25 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

3/27 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

3/28 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall

3/29 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

3/31 - Pensacola, FL @ Handlebar

4/1 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

4/2 - Orlando, FL @ The Social

4/3 - Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

4/4 - Richmond, VA @ The Canal Club

4/6 - Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar

4/7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Thunderbird Cafe & Music Hall

4/9 - Allston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Meadows

4/11 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

Related Stories

UNITYTX Release 'DIAMOND DIEZ' Video

UNITYTX Deliver New Song and Announce FERALITY Album

News > UnityTX