Manchester Orchestra Reimagine Their Classics On 'Union Chapel, London, England'

(Shore Fire Media) Manchester Orchestra have announced Union Chapel, London, England out March 20 via Loma Vista Recordings. Recorded live during the band's sold-out three night residency at London's historic Union Chapel during the fall of 2023, the sweeping 21-track collection is a raw, vocally-centered liturgical experience of introspection and community, which finds Andy Hull and Robert McDowell reimagining some of the most beloved tracks across their catalog in a striking new light.

The result is a rare pairing where space and song meet perfectly: Hull's searing, resonant voice coupled with McDowell's meticulously plucked strings, ethereal instrumentation, and understated harmonizing - echoed against the gothic chapel walls and stained glass windows. Union Chapel, London, England solidifies that "Manchester Orchestra's dynamism is made for echoing concert halls" (Paste).

Out today is an unflinching rendition of "The Grocery" - originally featured on the band's "thrilling" (Pitchfork) A Black Mile To The Surface (2017) - offering a breathtaking, intimate spotlight of Hull's poignant lyricism and a vocal performance like never-before in the band's history. In January, Manchester Orchestra previewed the new collection with "The Silence."

"The city of London has been a close companion to Manchester Orchestra from the very beginning of the band," says Hull. "We spilled out of a tiny van nearly 20 years ago at legendary dives like The Barfly and The Water Rats and with each year, and each show since, the town has become a kind of canon in our lives. A way to compare past with present and past with further past. It was surreal to perform those same songs and so many others across our career over the course of three nights at the historic Union Chapel. It was equally as intense as it was healing and I gratefully believe these recordings faithfully represent the air of that balancing act in the chapel that night."

Union Chapel, London, England will be available as a 2LP vinyl release in translucent Sea Blue (Retail) or opaque Silver (Artist Store + Tour), as well as in 2xCD format with an 8-page roll-fold booklet.

Union Chapel, London, England follows 2024's COPE Live at The Earl (celebrating a decade of that pivotal 2014 record), which underscores Manchester Orchestra's far-reaching artistic identities across a dynamic sonic spectrum; from COPE's blistering, punk-rock catharsis - recorded for a sweaty, hometown Atlanta crowd in a 300-cap club - to Union Chapel's stripped-back, grounded intimacy. The forthcoming album reaches back across Manchester Orchestra's acclaimed discography, reenvisioning songs from 2023's The Valley of Vision - which marked "one of the first instances of a rock band using VR to help tell the stories of their songs" (Alternative Press) - A Black Mile to the Surface (2017), The Million Masks of God (2021), and Mean Everything to Nothing (2009).

Celebrating over two decades and 14 albums of existence, Manchester Orchestra have built a career defined by constant evolution - from continuously appearing on Billboard charts and major festival lineups to frequently collaborating with visionaries like the filmmaking duo Daniels (Everything Everywhere All at Once, Swiss Army Man) - the band has continued to push themselves into innovative realms with every release.

Hull will be bringing songs from Union Chapel, London, England across the U.S. this spring on a solo tour, stopping in New York City, Boston, Cleveland, Chicago, Birmingham and more.

Union Chapel (London, England) Track Listing:

1. Intro (Union Chapel, London, England)

2. I Know How To Speak (Union Chapel, London, England)

3. The Grocery (Union Chapel, London, England)

4. The Maze (Union Chapel, London, England)

5. The Gold (Union Chapel, London, England)

6. Deer (Union Chapel, London, England)

7. Angel of Death (Union Chapel, London, England)

8. I Can Barely Breathe (Union Chapel, London, England)

9. Capital Karma (Union Chapel, London, England)

10. The Way (Union Chapel, London, England)

11. The River (Union Chapel, London, England)

12. Telepath (Union Chapel, London, England)

13. Simple Math (Union Chapel, London, England)

14. I Can Feel A Hot One (Union Chapel, London, England)

15. Cope (Union Chapel, London, England)

16. Colly Strings (Union Chapel, London, England)

17. My Backwards Walk (Union Chapel, London, England)

18. Interlude (Union Chapel, London, England)

19. Rear View (Union Chapel, London, England)

20. Bed Head (Union Chapel, London, England)

21. The Silence (Union Chapel, London, England)

ANDY HULL - SOLO TOUR 2026

March 20 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

March 21 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

March 22 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

March 24 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

March 26 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge - SOLD OUT

March 27 - Boston, MA - City Winery - SOLD OUT

March 28 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater

March 29 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom

March 31 - Millvale, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

April 1 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom - SOLD OUT

April 2 - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch - SOLD OUT

April 3 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music - SOLD OUT

April 4 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music - SOLD OUT

Related Stories

Incubus Plot 2025 Morning View + The Hits Tour

Jimmy Eat World and Manchester Orchestra Announce The Amplified Echoes Tour

Manchester Orchestra Announce Fall Tour And Share Live Video

Manchester Orchestra Bonus CBS This Morning Performance Goes Online

News > Manchester Orchestra