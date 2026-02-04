mclusky Announce 'i sure am getting sick of this bowling alley' Mini Album

(Speakeasy) mclusky release i sure am getting sick of this bowling alley, a six-song mini album featuring four new tracks as well as two songs previously available digitally only, on March 20 (digital)/May 1 (vinyl) via Ipecac Recordings.

available now for pre-order here, the collection is available physically on black vinyl, translucent red vinyl (exclusive to the ipecac and band websites), and a rough trade exclusive variant on crystal fuchsia.

the release follows the 2025 album, the world is still here and so are we, the u.k. outfit's first new album in over 20 years. it debuted in the top 20 on the rock, alternative, and independent sales charts. npr said it "is just bursting with creativity," pitchfork called it a "reminder of what mclusky are still capable of... melting faces," and brooklyn vegan said the three-piece are "as sneering and sarcastic as ever."

falco: "content. It drives the modern music world. photos. opinions. more photos. more opinions (please note - not all photo and are options are bad, just 99 percent of them). how about - and indulge me here - music? that content-y enough for you? fact is we can't stop writing, at least at the moment. it's fun (that's all it needs to be). it's the common denominator of band. only death will slow us down (note - it won't stop us).

the idea for this release starts as a bit of a stop-gap - a thing with which to help promote the north american tour - and ended up as something else entirely. 'i know computer' and 'as a dad' are new and are singles (they may make the next album, who can say, it's already half-recorded and you will like it). damien probably likes 'I am computer' a bit too much but that's okay, the heart wants what the heart wants.

'spock culture' and 'hi! we're on strike' were recorded during the the world is still here... why didn't they make the album? I'm not sure. Lyrically they are important historical documents. Up there with the 'pusheen the cat' books and/or the u.s. constitution.

'fan learning difficulties' and 'that was my brain on elves' have only had a digital release before and are, to quote british children from forty years ago, 'skill.' hopefully you can agree that i, and by osmosis, all of us - have read a lot of books."

i sure am getting sick of this bowling alley track listing:

1. i know computer

2. as a dad

3. spock culture

4. hi! we're on strike

5. fan learning difficulties

6. that was my brain on elves

Related Stories

mclusky Launching North American Spring Tour

News > mclusky