Ratt Frontman Stephen Pearcy Announces The Undercover Tour

(SRO) As he continues to lay down tracks for his upcoming sixth solo album, Stephen Pearcy-the voice of Ratt-has announced his initial tour dates for 2026.

Billed as "The Undercover Tour," the itinerary will be highlighted by performances with guitarist extraordinaire Warren DeMartini-his longtime bandmate in Ratt and current touring partner-under the Pearcy/DeMartini moniker. The first date of 2026 is a Pearcy/DeMartini show on February 26 at the Yaamava' Theater in Highland, CA.

Pearcy recently performed with DeMartini on January 26 at The Roxy in Los Angeles at the Metal Hall of Fame event honoring DeMartini where he was saluted as a Sunset Strip Inductee-an award Pearcy himself received in 2020.

At the upcoming shows, Pearcy is offering a highly personalized post-show VIP Meet N Greet experience where fans can interact with him, get their personal collectibles signed, and take home exclusive memorabilia. Fans are encouraged to pre-purchase because limited tickets are available. For all the details, go here.

Pearcy is also inviting fans who sign up for his Patreon into his life at home and on tour. "This is real life, Rock & Roll, and Raw access-moments that don't make it on social media-and I'm opening the door wide," he says. "It's where the real story lives." And starting next week, special guest artists will be joining PEARCY in the studio, and subscribers can see it all in real time, exclusively on Patreon.

Meanwhile, Pearcy's recent appearance on Billy Corgan's The Magnificent Others Podcast is continuing to be widely viewed. Since it debuted on January 7, Pearcy's appearance has generated staggering 600,000 views across four video clips, making it the fastest-rising and highest-performing podcast release on the platform to date.

The upcoming tour dates are as follows:

^Thursday, February 26 - Highland, CA - Rockageddon at Yaamava' Theater

+Saturday, May 9 - Tulare, CA - Adventist Health Amphitheater

+Friday, May 29 - Davenport, IA - River City Casino

+Sunday, May 31 - Lake Charles, LA - L'Auberge Casino Resort

+Saturday, Jun 13 - West Salem, WI - Maple Grove Venue

^Friday, Aug 21 - Gatlinburg, TN - Gatlinburg

^Sunday, Aug 23 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Café

^ PEARCY/DEMARTINI

+ STEPHEN PEARCY SOLO

