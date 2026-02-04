Tailgunner Recruit Adam Wakeman For 'War In Heaven'

(Napalm Records) With the release of their sophomore album, Midnight Blitz, only a few days away, heavy metal band Tailgunner fires on all cylinders once again. "War In Heaven" is a ballad that truly proves their versatility - a powerful statement in the book of heavy metal.

This time, producer K.K. Downing is not the only legend that the five-piece from heavy metal's birthplace could recruit: "War In Heaven" features Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple), who just won a Grammy for Best Rock Performance for his appearance at Black Sabbath's Back To The Beginning happening, on synths. The feature epically bridges the gap between 80s worship and a youthful, contemporary spirit. Tailgunner are unmatched - Midnight Blitz releases this Friday, February 6 via Napalm Records.

Tailgunner about "War In Heaven": "When the legendary K.K. Downing challenges you to write a ballad, you don't let him down. Make no mistake, this one hits hard. We went all out and enlisted the help of Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Deep Purple) on synths to make 'War In Heaven' an all-time classic, just like those iconic 80s ballads from the bands we all love. Walking in the footsteps of giants, no ballad is complete without a blistering, iconic guitar solo, ready for the history books-and 'War In Heaven' is no exception."

TAILGUNNER unleash their second album, Midnight Blitz, out February 6, 2026 via Napalm Records. Bursting onto the scene in 2022, their sophomore work draws heavily from classic British Heavy Metal, but just like those influences, the band are determined to push forward. Always crafting their sound and building on what they have, whilst never compromising on what they started with - Pure Heavy Metal. In an astonishingly short time, the emerging British heavy metal talent have found support in the very heroes they follow: after making a strong impression supporting KK's Priest, legendary guitarist K.K. Downing went on to produce the upcoming album, Midnight Blitz.

Midnight Blitz is classic Heavy Metal without being pastiche. This is a band for the here and now - not just worshipping at the altar, but determined to stand upon it as the Metal Gods of a whole new generation of headbangers. TAILGUNNER prove their skills effortlessly, carving themselves out as Heavy Metal's future and grabbing the torch from the legends themselves. Catchy hooks, killer riffs, and appealing to every heavy metal fan - join K.K. Downing and discover your new heroes now!

Tailgunner about Midnight Blitz: "Like phantoms of the clouds, the Midnight Blitz screams silently through the air. Descending on their prey, a Heavy Metal militia striking at the speed of sound. Only blood can run! Whilst touring our debut album, we were described by one roadie as 'The bastard child of Maiden & Priest' and that became the ethos for our new album Midnight Blitz. Just like our fore bearers, we are determined to push forward, always crafting our sound and building on what we have, whilst never compromising on what we started with - Pure Heavy Metal! We are not just worshipping at the altar of those who have gone before, but determined to stand upon it and be the heroes for a whole new generation! We played over 100 shows touring our debut album, sharing the stages with some of the most legendary names in Metal while paying our dues in blood, sweat, tears and endless nights out on the road. Everything we learned is on display here, packed into 10 tracks in what we feel can be a true, essential TAILGUNNER album. Produced by none other than the Metal guitar God K.K. Downing, working closely with K.K. during this entire process has been the ride of a lifetime and you can hear those touches of a bonafide Metal God throughout this album!"

K.K. Downing on Tailgunner: "TAILGUNNER is a band we should have seen emerge years ago from the UK. They personify everything that is heavy metal. They are loud and proud, and totally descended from everyone in metal that has gone before - their energy and rawness, together with their brand of metal, incorporates all of the godfathers and much more. Maiden, Priest, Motorhead, Def Leppard - the list is endless. The band has a youthful freshness and a uniqueness that will no doubt elevate them to being a true Metal favourite of the fans."

