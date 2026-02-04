The Kooks Share 'See Me Now (Live At The O2 Arena, London)'

(Scoop) The Kooks have released 'See Me Now (Live At The O2 Arena, London)'. Captured during their sold-out, career-defining show at London's O2 Arena in 2025, the powerful live rendition sees The Kooks breathe new life into a long-cherished hidden gem from their 2014 album Listen.

The release marks the start of a milestone year for the British indie heroes, who will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their pivotal debut album, Inside In/Inside Out, with a series of massive outdoor summer concerts including performances at Delamere Forest, Open Air Theatre in Scarborough, Sky Presents the Isle of Wight Festival, The Piece Hall in Halifax and more.

On 'See Me Now (Live At The O2 Arena, London)', frontman Luke Pritchard communes with his father, who passed away when Luke was just three years old. He reflects on the years that have gone by ("Well I've been a lot of places / I learned to tie my own tie too"), before asking the aching question: "Would you be proud?" Heart-wrenching and deeply personal, the ballad has found a renewed audience through social media and the band's live resurgence. The single is accompanied by an evocative music video directed by Julien Temple (The Filth and the Fury, Absolute Beginners, The Great Rock 'N' Roll Swindle). After hearing the track's live version, Temple (who had originally created a short reel for the band's social media and live performance backdrop) was inspired to develop the concept into a full music video. The video weaves together existing home footage of Luke as a child with his father, the track's original 2014 video, and clips from the O2 Arena performance. The result is a seamless narrative that traces three distinct stages of Luke's life, merging them into a single, continuous story. Reflecting on the project, Temple said, "I was keen to work with Luke and bring his deeply moving relationship with his father to life for the video."

The track's release comes off the back of a monumental year for the band. Following a viral groundswell on social media, 'See Me Now' became the emotional centrepiece of their biggest-ever UK headline tour in 2025. During The O2 performance, Luke sat alone at the piano, illuminated by tens of thousands of phone lights, creating a moment of collective catharsis that solidified the track's new life. A new generation of young fans have propelled The Kooks' new era and they have taken this song to their hearts.

Pritchard explains, "There's been a new meaning in that song for me since having kids. I realised that music was the connection to my dad. And the fan reaction has been humbling... sometimes a song just has its time."

This profound rediscovery was sparked by a personal revelation, "My mum basically dropped off a load of tapes of me and my dad that I'd never seen. It was like a time capsule experience," Pritchard shares. "There are videos of him literally teaching me to use a microphone, play guitar, pose like a rock star, all when I was three. It unlocked a lot of memories. I was so young, I hadn't realised it happened."

Luke's father, a musician who once supported The Rolling Stones before moving into fashion, left behind the records, clothes and guitar that would shape Luke and, eventually, The Kooks. The O2 recording captures his legacy in real-time. "This live version we've chosen from the O2 was a particularly special performance," Pritchard notes. "I didn't actually think I would be able to finish the song. My mum and sister were in the audience. I just thought how much this would blow his mind - that I played the song to that many people in London... And then all the stories from other people started coming into us. When I grew up I didn't know many people that had lost a parent so young. I've just had so many people contact me and talk to me about their stories."

The release follows an extraordinary 12 months for The Kooks. Their seventh studio album, 'Never/Know', released in May 2025, became their highest-charting record since 2008, reaching number 5 on the UK Albums Chart, with NME hailing it as "The new era of The Kooks." The campaign saw lead single 'Never Know' crowned Radio X's 'Record of the Week' alongside heavy rotation on BBC Radio 1, 6Music, and BBC Radio 2.

After headlining massive venues like Manchester's Co-op Live and closing the year performing on Jools Holland's Annual Hootenanny, the band are now looking forward. They are currently working on their next album - which Pritchard describes as leaning toward a "psychedelic rock and roll record" - with acclaimed producer Tony Berg (Phoebe Bridgers, Sombr).

Related Stories

News > The Kooks