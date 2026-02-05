Bob Marley's Birthday Celebrated By His Son Ziggy With 'Many Mourn For Bob'

(fcc) Nine-time GRAMMY Award-winning icon Ziggy Marley has released a brand new track, "Many Mourn For Bob," a powerful tribute to the legacy of his father, the legendary Bob Marley.

The new song accompanies the announcement of Ziggy's upcoming new studio album Brightside. Brightside will be released exclusively on vinyl April 18th at independent record stores as part of the celebration of Record Store Day, and digitally wide on May 1st. "Many Mourn For Bob" also arrives with a moving music video, featuring images from Ziggy's childhood with his father.

Marley crafted Brightside, his 9th solo studio album, via a creative process which was entirely different than anything he's done to date, both from the songwriting and technical standpoint. The album was recorded using 432Hz, a soothing sonic frequency regularly employed for meditation and other mindful practices. It brings a warm, soulful depth to the mix, which underscores the album's healing intent

"Many Mourn For Bob," the first track released off the new album, marks the first time in his career that Ziggy has written and recorded an original song specifically dedicated to his father. The powerful song, rich in sentiment and deeply personal evolved during his experience producing the fan favorite 2024 biographical film "Bob Marley: One Love." Through that time of reflection Marley gained a newfound perspective on their personal enduring connection and the lasting global impact of his father.

Per Ziggy, 'Many Mourn For Bob' is a reflection on my father from the deepest parts of my heart and subconscious mind born from rediscovering him with new eyes."

