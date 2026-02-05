Brit Floyd Add Dates To The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour

(SRO) Brit Floyd-"widely recognized as the world's premiere Pink Floyd experience" (Rolling Stone)-will celebrate the group's 15th anniversary with the 2026 "The Moon, The Wall and Beyond" world tour spanning North America and beyond.
Featuring a state-of-the-art, award-winning laser and light show, massive LED walls, inflatables, and more, the theatrical concert experience's new shows will honor Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums and promise to be Brit Floyd's most ambitious and immersive production to date. This monumental new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history with a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound, and spectacle of the legendary band.
Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including such timeless classics such as "Time," "Money," "Comfortably Numb," and "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2." Beyond these iconic songs, audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd's vast discography including tracks from Wish You Were Here to Animals and many more. The 2026 "The Moon, The Wall and Beyond" world tour will encompass more than 130 shows. Some U.S. highlights include two nights at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, a return to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, two shows at The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA, Mizner Park in Boca Raton, FL, Fox Theatre, Detroit and Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego.
The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The Brit Floyd ensemble has featured expert musicians over the last decade including Brit Floyd co-founders long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director and creative architect of the shows Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell. Catell is a Syracuse-native who has received multiple accolades for his part in the city's history through his contribution to the global music scene, with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh proclaiming March 26, 2025 as Ian Cattell Day. This year Cattell is one of five honorees being inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame (the SAMMYs recognize the best in local music with multiple categories). Expect special guests to pop in for shows along the tour route.
Monday, February 9 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall
Tuesday, February 10 London, ON Canada Life Place
Wednesday, February 11 Montreal, QC Place Bell
Friday, February 13 Pickering, ON Casino
Sunday, February 15 Erie, PA Warner Theatre
Tuesday, February 17 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
Wednesday, February 18 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center
Friday, February 20 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino
Saturday, February 21 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre
Sunday, February 22 Akron, OH Civic
Tuesday, February 24 Buffalo, NY Shea's PAC
Thursday, February 26 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Friday, February 27 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center
Saturday, February 28 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre
Sunday, March 1 Providence, RI The VETs
Tuesday, March 3 Burlington, VT The Flynn
Wednesday, March 4 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre
Friday, March 6 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre
Saturday, March 7 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theater
Sunday, March 8 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall
Tuesday, March 10 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium
Thursday, March 12 Baltimore, MD Lyric Opera House
Friday, March 13 Hershey, PA GIANT Center
Saturday, March 14 Washington DC Warner Theatre
Sunday, March 15 Washington DC Warner Theatre
Wednesday, March 18 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre
Thursday, March 19 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre
Friday, March 20 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Event Center
Saturday, March 21 Atlantic, City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
Sunday, March 22 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre
Tuesday, March 24 Syracuse, NY Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater
Wednesday, March 25 Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena
Thursday, March 26 Durham, NC DPAC
Saturday, March 28 Jacksonville, FL The Florida Theatre
Sunday, March 29 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Amphitheatre
Tuesday, April 28 Melbourne, FL King Center
Wednesday, April 29 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium
Friday, May 1 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Saturday, May 2 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall
Sunday, May 3 Estero, FL Hertz Arena
Tuesday, May 5 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium
Wednesday, May 6 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium
Friday, May 8 North Charleston, SC Performing Arts Center
Saturday, May 9 Bristol, VA Hard Rock
Sunday, May 10 Memphis, TN Cannon Center
Tuesday, May 12 Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre
Wednesday, May 13 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
Thursday, May 14 Nashville, TN Fisher Hall
Friday, May 15 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center
Saturday, May 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre
Tuesday, May 19 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall
Thursday, May 21 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre
Friday, May 22 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
Saturday, May 23 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater
Tuesday, May 26 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre
Wednesday, May 27 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theater
Friday, May 29 St Paul, MN Allianz Field
Saturday, May 30 Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
Monday, June 1 Des Moines, IA Civic Center
Tuesday, June 2 Kansas, City, MO Midland Theatre
Thursday, June 4 Denver, CO Red Rocks
Friday, June 5 Denver, CO Red Rocks
Saturday, June 6 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center
Sunday, June 7 Idaho, Falls, ID Mountain America Center
Tuesday, June 9 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
Wednesday, June 10 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort
Friday, June 12 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery
Saturday, June 13 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery
Sunday, June 14 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions
Friday, July 10 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre
Saturday, July 11 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Sunday, July 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre
Tuesday, July 14 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Auditorium
Thursday, July 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater
Friday, July 17 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center
Saturday, July 18 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre
Sunday, July 19 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center Theatre
Tuesday, July 21 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
Thursday, July 23 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion
Friday, July 24 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center
Sunday, July 26 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion
Monday, July 27 Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium
Wednesday, July 29 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater
Thursday, July 30 Wheeling, WV Capital Theatre
Friday, July 31 Wilkes-Barre, PA Kirby Center
Saturday, August 1 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC
Tuesday, August 4 Hampton Beach, NH Casino Ballroom
Wednesday, August 5 Hampton Beach, NH Casino Ballroom
Saturday, August 8 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
