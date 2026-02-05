Brit Floyd Add Dates To The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour

(SRO) Brit Floyd-"widely recognized as the world's premiere Pink Floyd experience" (Rolling Stone)-will celebrate the group's 15th anniversary with the 2026 "The Moon, The Wall and Beyond" world tour spanning North America and beyond.

Featuring a state-of-the-art, award-winning laser and light show, massive LED walls, inflatables, and more, the theatrical concert experience's new shows will honor Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall albums and promise to be Brit Floyd's most ambitious and immersive production to date. This monumental new production celebrates two of the most iconic and influential albums in rock history with a breathtaking show that captures the spirit, sound, and spectacle of the legendary band.

Launching February 9 in Canada, the 2026 shows will feature highlights from Dark Side of the Moon and The Wall, including such timeless classics such as "Time," "Money," "Comfortably Numb," and "Another Brick in the Wall, Part 2." Beyond these iconic songs, audiences can also expect a selection of fan favorites from Pink Floyd's vast discography including tracks from Wish You Were Here to Animals and many more. The 2026 "The Moon, The Wall and Beyond" world tour will encompass more than 130 shows. Some U.S. highlights include two nights at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, a return to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, two shows at The Mountain Winery, Saratoga, CA, Mizner Park in Boca Raton, FL, Fox Theatre, Detroit and Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, San Diego.

The assembled band of musicians that audiences have come to love and respect worldwide over the years will take to the stage to perform note-for-note renditions of all the classic Pink Floyd tracks. The Brit Floyd ensemble has featured expert musicians over the last decade including Brit Floyd co-founders long-time guitarist/lead vocalist and musical director and creative architect of the shows Damian Darlington and bassist/lead vocalist Ian Cattell. Catell is a Syracuse-native who has received multiple accolades for his part in the city's history through his contribution to the global music scene, with Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh proclaiming March 26, 2025 as Ian Cattell Day. This year Cattell is one of five honorees being inducted into the Syracuse Area Music Awards Hall of Fame (the SAMMYs recognize the best in local music with multiple categories). Expect special guests to pop in for shows along the tour route.

Monday, February 9 Hamilton, ON FirstOntario Concert Hall

Tuesday, February 10 London, ON Canada Life Place

Wednesday, February 11 Montreal, QC Place Bell

Friday, February 13 Pickering, ON Casino

Sunday, February 15 Erie, PA Warner Theatre

Tuesday, February 17 Toledo, OH Huntington Center

Wednesday, February 18 South Bend, IN Morris Performing Arts Center

Friday, February 20 Hammond, IN Horseshoe Hammond Casino

Saturday, February 21 Columbus, OH Palace Theatre

Sunday, February 22 Akron, OH Civic

Tuesday, February 24 Buffalo, NY Shea's PAC

Thursday, February 26 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Friday, February 27 Bethlehem, PA Wind Creek Event Center

Saturday, February 28 Schenectady, NY Proctors Theatre

Sunday, March 1 Providence, RI The VETs

Tuesday, March 3 Burlington, VT The Flynn

Wednesday, March 4 New Brunswick, NJ State Theatre

Friday, March 6 Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre

Saturday, March 7 Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theater

Sunday, March 8 Springfield, MA Symphony Hall

Tuesday, March 10 Portland, ME Merrill Auditorium

Thursday, March 12 Baltimore, MD Lyric Opera House

Friday, March 13 Hershey, PA GIANT Center

Saturday, March 14 Washington DC Warner Theatre

Sunday, March 15 Washington DC Warner Theatre

Wednesday, March 18 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre

Thursday, March 19 Huntington, NY Paramount Theatre

Friday, March 20 Pittsburgh, PA Petersen Event Center

Saturday, March 21 Atlantic, City, NJ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Sunday, March 22 Rochester, NY Auditorium Theatre

Tuesday, March 24 Syracuse, NY Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater

Wednesday, March 25 Johnstown, PA 1st Summit Arena

Thursday, March 26 Durham, NC DPAC

Saturday, March 28 Jacksonville, FL The Florida Theatre

Sunday, March 29 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Amphitheatre

Tuesday, April 28 Melbourne, FL King Center

Wednesday, April 29 Daytona Beach, FL Peabody Auditorium

Friday, May 1 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Saturday, May 2 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Sunday, May 3 Estero, FL Hertz Arena

Tuesday, May 5 Augusta, GA Bell Auditorium

Wednesday, May 6 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

Friday, May 8 North Charleston, SC Performing Arts Center

Saturday, May 9 Bristol, VA Hard Rock

Sunday, May 10 Memphis, TN Cannon Center

Tuesday, May 12 Pensacola, FL Saenger Theatre

Wednesday, May 13 Atlanta, GA Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, May 14 Nashville, TN Fisher Hall

Friday, May 15 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

Saturday, May 16 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

Tuesday, May 19 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall

Thursday, May 21 Louisville, KY Palace Theatre

Friday, May 22 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Saturday, May 23 Milwaukee, WI Riverside Theater

Tuesday, May 26 Evansville, IN Victory Theatre

Wednesday, May 27 Cedar Rapids, IA Paramount Theater

Friday, May 29 St Paul, MN Allianz Field

Saturday, May 30 Mankato, MN Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

Monday, June 1 Des Moines, IA Civic Center

Tuesday, June 2 Kansas, City, MO Midland Theatre

Thursday, June 4 Denver, CO Red Rocks

Friday, June 5 Denver, CO Red Rocks

Saturday, June 6 Salt Lake City, UT Maverik Center

Sunday, June 7 Idaho, Falls, ID Mountain America Center

Tuesday, June 9 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

Wednesday, June 10 Reno, NV Grand Sierra Resort

Friday, June 12 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

Saturday, June 13 Saratoga, CA Mountain Winery

Sunday, June 14 Napa, CA Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

Friday, July 10 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

Saturday, July 11 San Diego, CA Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Sunday, July 12 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

Tuesday, July 14 Midland, TX Wagner Noel Auditorium

Thursday, July 16 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

Friday, July 17 Houston, TX Bayou Music Center

Saturday, July 18 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

Sunday, July 19 Baton Rouge, LA Raising Cane's River Center Theatre

Tuesday, July 21 Huntsville, AL Mark C. Smith Concert Hall

Thursday, July 23 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion

Friday, July 24 Huber Heights, OH Rose Music Center

Sunday, July 26 Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion

Monday, July 27 Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium

Wednesday, July 29 Indianapolis, IN Everwise Amphitheater

Thursday, July 30 Wheeling, WV Capital Theatre

Friday, July 31 Wilkes-Barre, PA Kirby Center

Saturday, August 1 Saratoga Springs, NY Broadview Stage at SPAC

Tuesday, August 4 Hampton Beach, NH Casino Ballroom

Wednesday, August 5 Hampton Beach, NH Casino Ballroom

Saturday, August 8 Bridgeport, CT Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Related Stories

Brit Floyd Launching The Moon, The Wall and Beyond Tour

Brit Floyd And Get The Led Out Joining Forces For Special Show

Brit Floyd Adds Special Guests And Additional Show To Wish You Were Here 50 Tour

Brit Floyd Celebrating 'Wish You Were Here' 50th Anniversary With Tour

News > Brit Floyd