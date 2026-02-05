Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Announce Boxsets

(Division) BMG presents Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009, a new collection focusing on the final chapter of Ronnie James Dio's celebrated tenure with members of Black Sabbath. Reuniting with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Vinny Appice under the name Heaven & Hell, the band returned to the stage and studio decades after their original run for an unexpected second act.
Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009 will be available March 27 via BMG as 7LP and 4CD/Blu-ray boxed sets. Both editions include an illustrated book with new liner notes by Hugh Gilmour, along with a replica tour book and poster. Order now here
The collection marks the first time the complete Live From Radio City Music Hall performance appears on vinyl, and features eight tracks making their vinyl debut, including studio recordings from The Dio Years and select live performances. The Blu-ray expands the set with video from Live From Radio City Music Hall and Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live at Wacken, plus band interviews.
The set follows the band's reunion run, beginning with their triumphant 2007 New York performance, Live From Radio City Music Hall, followed by the Top 10 studio album The Devil You Know in 2009, and the live album Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live at Wacken, recorded later that year on tour in Germany.
Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009
4CD Track Listing
Disc One: The Devil You Know
"Atom and Evil"
"Fear"
"Bible Black"
"Double The Pain"
"Rock And Roll Angel"
"The Turn Of The Screw"
"Eating The Cannibals"
"Follow The Tears"
"Neverwhere"
"Breaking Into Heaven"
Bonus Tracks from The Dio Years
"The Devil Cried"
"Shadow Of The Wind"
"Ear In The Wall"
Disc Two: Live from Radio City Music Hall
"E5150 / After All (The Dead)"
"The Mob Rules"
"Children Of The Sea"
"Lady Evil"
"I"
"The Sign Of The Southern Cross"
"Voodoo"
"The Devil Cried"
Disc Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall
"Computer God"
"Falling Off the Edge Of The World"
"Shadow Of The Wind"
"Die Young"
"Heaven And Hell"
"Lonely Is the Word"
"Neon Knights"
Disc Four: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
"Mob Rules"
"Children Of The Sea"
"I"
"Bible Black"
"Time Machine"
"Fear"
"Falling Off The Edge Of The World"
"Follow The Tears"
"Die Young"
"Heaven And Hell"
"Neon Knights"
Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009
7LP Track Listing
LP One: The Devil You Know
Side One
"Atom and Evil"
"Fear"
"Bible Black"
Side Two
"Double The Pain"
"Rock And Roll Angel"
"The Turn Of The Screw"
"Eating The Cannibals"
LP Two: The Devil You Know
Side One
"Follow The Tears"
"Neverwhere"
"Breaking Into Heaven"
Side Two: Bonus Tracks
"The Devil Cried" from The Dio Years
"Shadow Of The Wind" from The Dio Years
"Ear In The Wall" from The Dio Years
LP Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
"E5150 / After All (The Dead)"
"The Mob Rules"
"Children Of The Sea"
Side Two
"Lady Evil"
"I"
"The Sign Of The Southern Cross"
LP Four: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
"Voodoo"
"The Devil Cried"
Side Two
"Computer God"
"Falling Off the Edge Of The World"
"Shadow Of The Wind"
LP Five: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Side One
"Die Young"
"Heaven And Hell"
Side Two
"Lonely Is the Word"
"Neon Knights"
LP Six: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Side One
"Mob Rules"
"Children Of The Sea"
"I"
Side Two
"Bible Black"
"Time Machine"
"Fear"
LP Seven: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Side One
"Falling Off The Edge Of The World"
"Follow The Tears"
"Die Young"
Side Two
"Heaven And Hell"
"Neon Knights"
Blu-Ray Video Content
Live from Radio City Music Hall
Extras:
Heaven And Hell Road Movie
Hail The Gods Of Metal
Meet The Mob
Radio City
The Wisdom Of Dio
Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell
Extras:
30th Anniversary Interviews
Ronnie James Dio
Geezer Butler
Vinny Appice
Tony Iommi
Ronnie James Dio Tribute (2010)
Tony Iommi
Vinny Appice
Geezer Butler
Black Sabbath Dio Era Classics Box Sets Get Euro Release
Black Sabbath Stream 1982 Performance Of 'Heaven And Hell'
Black Sabbath Stream Remastered 'Heaven And Hell' Album
Rare Black Sabbath 'Heaven and Hell' Demo Goes Online
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released- Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival- Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Boxsets- Brit Floyd- more
Def Leppard Do Surprise Cover At Las Vegas Residency Kick Off- Exodus Streaming '3111' Video That Was Banned By YouTube- Manchester Orchestra- more
Watch Jelly Roll's Grammy Awards Acceptance Speech- Tim McGraw Announces Pawn Shop Guitar Tour- Ella Langley Announces The Dandelion Tour- more
The 5th Dimension's LaMonte McLemore Dead At 90- Rolling Loud Movie Feat Owen Wilson Coming To Theaters- DaBaby The BE MORE GRATEFUL' Tour- Madonna- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Cruise News: Music Cruise Specialists StarVista LIVE Celebrate 75th Sailing
Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival
Watch The Amity Affliction's 'House Of Cards' Video
Gogol Bordello Gear Up To Release New Album 'We Mean It, Man!'
Want To Be Skid Row's New Singer? Band Launches Global Search
Bob Marley's Birthday Celebrated By His Son Ziggy With 'Many Mourn For Bob'
Lou Gramm Goes To Rock & Roll High School For Podcast's Latest Episode
Slipknot's Lost Album To Finally Be Released
Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Announce Boxsets