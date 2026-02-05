Dio and Black Sabbath Offshoot Heaven And Hell Announce Boxsets

(Division) BMG presents Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009, a new collection focusing on the final chapter of Ronnie James Dio's celebrated tenure with members of Black Sabbath. Reuniting with Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Vinny Appice under the name Heaven & Hell, the band returned to the stage and studio decades after their original run for an unexpected second act.

Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009 will be available March 27 via BMG as 7LP and 4CD/Blu-ray boxed sets. Both editions include an illustrated book with new liner notes by Hugh Gilmour, along with a replica tour book and poster. Order now here

The collection marks the first time the complete Live From Radio City Music Hall performance appears on vinyl, and features eight tracks making their vinyl debut, including studio recordings from The Dio Years and select live performances. The Blu-ray expands the set with video from Live From Radio City Music Hall and Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live at Wacken, plus band interviews.

The set follows the band's reunion run, beginning with their triumphant 2007 New York performance, Live From Radio City Music Hall, followed by the Top 10 studio album The Devil You Know in 2009, and the live album Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell - Live at Wacken, recorded later that year on tour in Germany.

Breaking Out Of Heaven 2007-2009

4CD Track Listing

Disc One: The Devil You Know

"Atom and Evil"

"Fear"

"Bible Black"

"Double The Pain"

"Rock And Roll Angel"

"The Turn Of The Screw"

"Eating The Cannibals"

"Follow The Tears"

"Neverwhere"

"Breaking Into Heaven"

Bonus Tracks from The Dio Years

"The Devil Cried"

"Shadow Of The Wind"

"Ear In The Wall"

Disc Two: Live from Radio City Music Hall

"E5150 / After All (The Dead)"

"The Mob Rules"

"Children Of The Sea"

"Lady Evil"

"I"

"The Sign Of The Southern Cross"

"Voodoo"

"The Devil Cried"

Disc Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall

"Computer God"

"Falling Off the Edge Of The World"

"Shadow Of The Wind"

"Die Young"

"Heaven And Hell"

"Lonely Is the Word"

"Neon Knights"

Disc Four: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

"Mob Rules"

"Children Of The Sea"

"I"

"Bible Black"

"Time Machine"

"Fear"

"Falling Off The Edge Of The World"

"Follow The Tears"

"Die Young"

"Heaven And Hell"

"Neon Knights"

7LP Track Listing

LP One: The Devil You Know

Side One

"Atom and Evil"

"Fear"

"Bible Black"

Side Two

"Double The Pain"

"Rock And Roll Angel"

"The Turn Of The Screw"

"Eating The Cannibals"

LP Two: The Devil You Know

Side One

"Follow The Tears"

"Neverwhere"

"Breaking Into Heaven"

Side Two: Bonus Tracks

"The Devil Cried" from The Dio Years

"Shadow Of The Wind" from The Dio Years

"Ear In The Wall" from The Dio Years

LP Three: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

"E5150 / After All (The Dead)"

"The Mob Rules"

"Children Of The Sea"

Side Two

"Lady Evil"

"I"

"The Sign Of The Southern Cross"

LP Four: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

"Voodoo"

"The Devil Cried"

Side Two

"Computer God"

"Falling Off the Edge Of The World"

"Shadow Of The Wind"

LP Five: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Side One

"Die Young"

"Heaven And Hell"

Side Two

"Lonely Is the Word"

"Neon Knights"

LP Six: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Side One

"Mob Rules"

"Children Of The Sea"

"I"

Side Two

"Bible Black"

"Time Machine"

"Fear"

LP Seven: Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Side One

"Falling Off The Edge Of The World"

"Follow The Tears"

"Die Young"

Side Two

"Heaven And Hell"

"Neon Knights"

Blu-Ray Video Content

Live from Radio City Music Hall

Extras:

Heaven And Hell Road Movie

Hail The Gods Of Metal

Meet The Mob

Radio City

The Wisdom Of Dio

Neon Nights: 30 Years Of Heaven & Hell

Extras:

30th Anniversary Interviews

Ronnie James Dio

Geezer Butler

Vinny Appice

Tony Iommi

Ronnie James Dio Tribute (2010)

Tony Iommi

Vinny Appice

Geezer Butler

