Gogol Bordello Gear Up To Release New Album 'We Mean It, Man!'

(SPR) Gogol Bordello are set to release 'We Mean It, Man!' - a new album co-produced by Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) and Adam "Atom" Greenspan (Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) out February 13, 2026 via frontman's Eugene Hutz's label Casa Gogol Records.

Following the previously released gypsy punk meets hardcore title track "We Mean It, Man!," second single "Hater Liquidator" is an uplifting dancefloor crusher complete with a positive message on how to get through on our "Roaring and Warring '20s."

Gogol Bordello has always been a band that grows a new sonic tail each season. Driven by relentless, primitive techno-like beats, optimistic energy, clever socio-political lyricism, the band grounds themselves in hyper-futuristic post-punk textures that entrance crowds and new listeners alike, inviting them into the "Wild Sonic West." Inspired by and building on their 2023 collaboration with Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) on "Solidarity," Gogol Bordello's new album is a bold continuation of that electrifying direction.

"Ignition" and "Mystics" also act as perfect examples of this fearless and innovative attitude, where grandiose arrangements are distilled into impactful post-punk dance anthems.

For 'We Mean It, Man!', Gogol Bordello collaborated with Nick Launay (Nick Cave, Gang of Four, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) and Adam "Atom" Greenspan (Amyl & The Sniffers, IDLES) to knock out twelve super-punchy, hook-laden songs, fusing Gogol Bordello's raw energy with and boiled down song form with electronic layers, loops and gated-drum rhythms - a bold evolution of the experiments first explored on Gypsy Punks (produced by Steve Albini).

"No Time For Idiots" lands as a Strummer/Jones-esque riff-punk blast with a massive chorus payoff, while "Life Is Possible Again"channels sharp optimism against all odds. Their latest take on "Solidarity" again features Bernard Sumner on the Angelic Upstarts' Solidarność-punk anthem.

Frontman Eugene Hutz says "Gogol Bordello has always been a cross-pollinator. And 'We Mean It Man!' brings all our original inspirations together more than any other: punk, gypsy music, hardcore, and techno. I conceived this album as a collaboration with one of my favorite producers of all time, Nick Launay, who's been so much responsible for the flourishing of post-punk as a genre. In terms of boiled down multimedia collage this is the best Frankenstein we've done since Gypsy Punks. This is our post-punk groove revenge".

Gogol Bordello recently performed at the World Forum for Democracy in Strasbourg, capping off their two month European tour with support acts Son Rompe Pera, Split Dogs & Puzzled Panther, who just released psychedelic Manchester-meets-New York EP 'Fits of Serenity'.

'We Mean It Man!' Track Listing

1. We Mean It, Man!

2. Life Is Possible Again

3. No Time For Idiots

4. Hater Liquidator

5. Boiling Point (ft. Grace Bergere)

6. Ignition

7. From Boyarka to Boyaca (ft. Puzzled Panther)

8. Mystics

9. We Did Good With The Good We Did

10. Crayons

11. State of Shock

12. Solidarity (Nick Launay mix ft. Bernard Sumner)

