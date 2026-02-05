Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks Expand 'True' Album For Record Store Day

(Freeman) Jon Anderson & The Band Geeks will release a Deluxe Edition of 'True' exclusively for Record Store Day 2026 on April 18, 2026. This special Record Store Day pressing offers fans a new perspective on 'True' while presenting the album in a collectible, RSD-only configuration.
The deluxe release expands on the critically acclaimed debut from the former lead singer of Yes. It includes a previously unreleased piano and string quartet version of "Build Me An Ocean," along with alternate, exclusive artwork designed by Stan Decker.
JON ANDERSON & THE BAND GEEKS will return to the road for a new run of U.S. dates this Spring. The 10-date tour kicks off April 17, 2026, at Ridgefield Playhouse in Ridgefield, CT, and wraps May 7, 2026, at Royal Oak Theatre in Detroit, MI. As with previous tours, the set list will feature well-known YES classics, deep cuts, and selections from 'True.'
2026 Tour Dates:
April 17 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
April 19 - Ridgefield, CT @ Ridgefield Playhouse
April 21 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre
April 23 - Red Bank, NJ @ Count Basie Theatre
April 26 - Rochester, NY @ Kodak Center Theater
April 28 - Hershey, PA @ Hershey Theater
April 30 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater
May 2 - Lansdowne, PA @ Lansdowne Theater
May 5 - Troy, NY @ Troy Savings Bank Music Hall
May 7 - Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre
