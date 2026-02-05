Journey To Rock The Stagecoach Festival

(The Oriel Company) As anticipation builds for this year's Stagecoach, California's country music festival has officially announced the lineup for 2026's new show-stopping Mustang Stage, presented by Boot Barn, featuring performances from Red Clay Strays, Journey, Hootie & The Blowfish, Third Eye Blind, BigXthaPlug, Treaty Oak Revival, and more. The new stage will be located near the Mane entrance across from the iconic ferris wheel and will have expanded space for fans to enjoy.

Showcasing exclusive performances, the Mustang Stage, presented by Boot Barn, highlights incredible artists, legends and newcomers, as the new home of Stagecoach's beloved Late Night sets. Designed as a destination within Stagecoach for fans who want to keep the night going, the stage offers a new spot for festival goers to experience more electrifying moments where genre boundaries fade.

Friday kicks off the stage with soul-soaked Southern country rock Red Clay Strays, BigXthaPlug, and Americana rock legends Counting Crows. Mustang will continue on Saturday with slots from anthemic favorites Journey, the English rock band Bush, and the self-described "West Texas Degenerates," Treaty Oak Revival. The 90s alt-rock will hit its peak as the festival closes out with beloved bands Hootie & The Blowfish, Third Eye Blind, and The Wallflowers on Sunday.

The expansive new Mustang Stage, presented by Boot Barn, will also welcome Stagecoach mainstay and renowned DJ Diplo, Mr. Worldwide himself Pitbull, and hip-hop icon Ludacris for three special sets in the fan-favorite Late Night series, previously held at the Palomino Stage.

MUSTANG STAGE (PRESENTED BY BOOT BARN) FULL LINEUP:

Friday, April 24th

Red Clay Strays

Counting Crows

BigXthaPlug

Saturday, April 25th

Journey

Bush

Treaty Oak Revival

Sunday, April 26th

Hootie & The Blowfish

Third Eye Blind

The Wallflowers



LATE NIGHT AT MUSTANG (PRESENTED BY BOOT BARN) LINEUP:

Friday, April 24

Diplo

Saturday, April 25

Pitbull

Sunday, April 26

Ludacris

