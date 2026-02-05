Long Distance Calling Release 'A Secret Place' Video

(ASPR) Long Distance Calling return with new music and open an entirely new chapter in their career. Today, the German instrumental rock pioneers release "A Secret Place," the first single and video taken from their upcoming studio album The Phantom Void, set for release on April 10.
Described as "the shortest, hardest and strongest album of their career," The Phantom Void marks a bold creative statement. Remaining fully instrumental, the album tells a dark, cinematic and emotionally charged story, driven by tension, atmosphere and narrative depth. Musically, Long Distance Calling once again merge massive soundscapes with intricate details, propulsive grooves and a focused, direct songwriting approach, more concentrated than ever before.
"A Secret Place" serves as the entry point into an ambitious audiovisual concept. The accompanying video is the first chapter of a connected series that will unfold over the coming months. The project explores recurring nightmares, endless loops and the feeling of an unseen, inescapable threat - themes that mirror the album's haunting musical core. Sound and image are inseparably intertwined, expanding The Phantom Void beyond music into a fully immersive experience.
The Phantom Void consists of seven tracks and stands as one of the most focused and powerful releases in the band's catalogue. Coinciding with LONG DISTANCE CALLING's 20th anniversary, the album captures the band at a creative peak: Omposing, dynamic, full of atmosphere and depth.
Long Distance Calling Share Live 'Hazard' Video
Long Distance Calling Announce New Live Album With 'Kamilah'
Singled Out: Long Distance Calling's Eraser
