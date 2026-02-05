Samantha Fish Releases 'Rusty Razor' As A Single Ahead Of UK Tour

(Noble) To celebrate Samantha Fish's 2026 UK tour, the American guitarist and vocalist has released her new single "Rusty Razor" featuring Mick Collins. Rusty Razor is the latest single taken from Samantha's album Paper Doll.

The single is released three weeks before Samantha's "Paper Doll" UK Tour kicks off at the York Barbican on February 27th. Samantha is also pleased to announce that her special guest at all UK concerts is The Zac Schulze Gang. The UK tour follows Samantha's latest critically acclaimed studio album Paper Doll, that was Grammy nominated for "Best Contemporary Blues Album."

Samantha will perform songs from her new album Paper Doll, plus tracks from her classic albums including Wild Heart, Chills & Fever, Belle of the West, Death Wish Blues, Faster, and Kill or Be Kind.

Samantha was also nominated for a 2024 Grammy for "Contemporary Blues Album of the Year" for her collaboration with Jesse Dayton on Death Wish Blues. Total Guitar voted Samantha as one of the "Top 100 Greatest Blues Guitarists" of all-time. In 2024, she joined Slash on his S.E.R.P.E.N.T. US tour.

The charismatic singer-guitarist-songwriter has earned a reputation as a guitar hero and a powerful live performer, while releasing a series of acclaimed albums that have shown her restless creative spirit consistently pushing her in new, exciting, and often unexpected musical directions.

The New York Times called Fish, "An impressive blues guitarist who sings with sweet power," and "One of the genre's most promising young talents." Her hometown paper, the Kansas City Star wrote: "Samantha Fish has kicked down the door of the patriarchal blues club and displays more imagination and creativity than some blues veterans exhibit over the course of their careers."

Samantha believes her musical future is an open road. "I'm never going be a traditional blues artist, because that's not who I am," she says. "But it's all the Blues for me. When Muddy Waters and Howlin' Wolf came out, what they were doing didn't sound like anything that had been done in Blues before.

