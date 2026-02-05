Tungsten Unleash 'Bite My Tongue' Video

(RPM) Swedish metal force Tungsten are back with an official video for their brand-new single "Bite My Tongue"! Fueled by muscular riffs and driving grooves, the track highlights the band's ability to balance raw heaviness with strong melodic hooks.
Formed by drummer Anders Johansson alongside his sons Karl and Nick, Tungsten have quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about acts in the modern metal scene. With a sound rooted in classic heavy metal but sharpened by a contemporary edge, the band has built a reputation for powerful songwriting, a clear identity and relentless forward momentum, earning growing attention well beyond their Scandinavian home base.
"Bite My Tongue" is a groove-heavy, riff-driven mid-tempo rocker that builds steadily before exploding into a hook-laden chorus. According to vocalist Mike Andersson, the lyrics explore "how people often voice their opinions about various things loudly without hesitation, but when you hold a different view, it's sometimes better to stay silent to keep the peace which can be quite frustrating at times."
