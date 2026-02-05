UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell Expand Big Love Tour

(SRO) Having already announced their initial 2026 shows, UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell have added additional dates to their Big Love Tour. Fronted by the unmistakable voice of Ali Campbell, the U.S. performances kick off April 15 in Florida; the cross-country tour will include stops throughout the northeast, west coast and beyond.

Before bringing the tour stateside, the trek will launch with a performance at the Grenada Reggae Fest-also known as "The Big Show," a major cultural event featuring international and local artists. The 2026 dates follow an extensive 2024-2025 European tour of sold-out shows and major festival headlining slots. The tour is being booked by Universal Attractions Agency / Jeff Epstein in North America.

Fronted by the unmistakable voice of Ali Campbell-known as the legendary original lead singer of UB40-UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell features the same band of world class players who have performed with him since 2008. Tapping into the pulse of the Caribbean with respect and invoking the magic of its music with reverence, ALI-who eternally remains the voice, the face, and the sound of UB40-has struck a chord with one generation of fans after another as the founding frontman and original lead "vocALIst" of UB40 and now as the namesake of UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell.

At the very mention of "Red Red Wine," "Kingston Town," "(I Can't Help) Falling In Love With You," or dozens of other hits, audiences can't help but think of ALI's inimitable vocals punctuated by his irreplaceable intonation, butter-smooth delivery, and bold British soul. His voice has catalyzed sales of 100 million albums, 40 Top 20 hits (as well as four #1's), billions of streams, and innumerable accolades. Beyond earning a GRAMMY Award nomination, he has also garnered the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for "International Achievement" and the Mauritius Government Award. Accompanied by an elite cohort of world-class players, he properly continues the legacy of UB40 with the classic sound listeners know and love on the road in 2026 and beyond.

"UB40 is my legacy," he smiles. "It's an absolute joy to travel everywhere and sing these songs to lovely audiences. This is reggae; it brings people together and unifies them. It doesn't matter if you're 10-years-old or 100-years-old, it's always a happy time. This is what I've done for the last 40-plus years of my adult life. I have no intention of ever stopping either."

The updated Big Love Tour dates by UB40 FEATURING ALI CAMPBELL are as follows:

Sat 4/11/26 Grenada, West Indies Reggae Fest - 2 Grenada National Stadium

Wed 4/15/26 Apopka, FL Apopka Amphitheatre

Thu 4/16/26 Cocoa, FL Cocoa Riverfront Park

Fri 4/17/26 Pompano Beach, FL Pompano Beach Amphitheater

Sun 4/19/26 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

Mon 4/20/26 Jacksonville, FL Duval Hall

Wed 4/22/26 Tegucigalpa Honduras Nacional de Ingenieros Coliseum

Wed 4/25/26 Austin, TX The Far Out Lounge and Stage

Thu 4/26/26 Lake Charles, LA L'Auberge Casino Resort w/ Maxi Priest, Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

Fri 5/1/26 Atlantic City, NJ Oceans Casino w/ Matisyahu

Sat 5/2/26 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino w/ Matisyahu

Sun 5/3/26 New York, NY Kings Theatre

Thu 5/7/26 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Live - Outdoor w/ Legendary Wailers ft Junior Marvin

Sat 5/9/26 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino

Sun 5/10/26 Terre Haute IN The Mill w/Legendary Wailers ft Jr Marvin

Tue 5/12/26 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate

Thu 5/14/26 Costa Mesa CA Pacific Amphitheatre

Sat 5/16/26 Reno, NV Reno Events Center w/ Matisyahu, Jesse Royal

Sun 5/17/26 Sheldon WA Little Creek Casino Resort | Skookum Creek Event Center

Sat 8/8/26 Pittsburgh, PA TBA

Tue 8/11/26 Gas City IN Gas City Performing Arts Center

Wed 8/12/26 Detroit MI Fisher Theatre

Fri 8/14/26 Park City UT The Amphitheater at Canyons Village

