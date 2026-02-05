Watch The Amity Affliction's 'House Of Cards' Video

(ASPR) Embracing a new chapter of artistry as a band, The Amity Affliction announce their long-awaited new studio album, House Of Cards. Releasing via Pure Noise Records on April 24, House Of Cards is the first full-length outing from The Amity Affliction to feature clean vocalist Jonny Reeves, who became a permanent addition to the lineup in 2025.

Bolstering Joel Birch's signature fusion of intense and open lyricism, the arrangements and vocal duality provided by The Amity Affliction throughout the DNA of this new album is set to reaffirm the band's status as one of heavy music's most dynamic groups.

Today, the band shares the first taste of the new album - the impactful title track "House of Cards." A song penned by Birch for his brother and sister (and himself), taking stock of the relationship shared with their mother - a central figure at the heart of the album.

Open about the difficult nature of the relationship shared between mother and children, Birch unpacks the thematic nature of "House of Cards," saying, "Our mother died in 2024 and none of us had a healthy relationship with her. She was very self-involved, aggressive, abusive in our early years, and in her later years, spent a good amount of time trying to put a wedge between the three of us. Thankfully, once she passed, the three of us actually became closer as we realized we had individual, but shared trauma related to her."

With lyricism directly related to experiences Birch and his siblings experienced during their formative years, "House of Cards" is a song that matches its sonic intensity with emotional weight threaded through its poignant words.

The single, both as an individual entry and as part of HOUSE OF CARDS' broader tapestry, is a strong moment of acknowledging trauma but in doing so, navigating it with a redefined perspective on life and human relationships.

Released alongside the track, is the music video for "House of Cards," directed by Daniel Daly.

Related Stories

August Burns Red and The Amity Affliction Plot Horizons Tour

The Amity Affliction Get Personal With 'All That I Remember'

The Amity Affliction Announce North American Tour

The Amity Affliction Revisiting 'Let the Ocean Take Me' For 10th Anniversary

News > The Amity Affliction