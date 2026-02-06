Cliff Burton Day In Late Metallica Legends' Hometown To Be Livestreamed

(APR) Cliff Burton Day 2026 celebrates the 40th anniversary of the Damage Inc. tour in the beautiful Chabot Theater in Cliff's hometown of Castro Valley California.

Join The Cliff Burton Family on Tuesday, February 10th at 7pm PST as we hear touching Cliff stories from the Damage Inc. Road Crew; Eddie Kercher, Big Mick, Bobby Schneider, John Marshall, Howard Ungerleider, Andy Battye, and Aiden Mullen, as well as Mike Bordin and Bryan Kehoe.

Hosted by Baby Huey, with live musical performances by Humma Kavula, Cataclysmic, and Harold O and more, this is a birthday bash you don't want to miss! For those unable to attend in person, join the live stream broadcast starting 7pm PST www.youtube.com/gomezgrip.

