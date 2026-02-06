Hear The Warning's New Collab With Carin Leon For 'Love To Be Loved'

(Republic) Just in time for Valentine's Day, the rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning team up with award-winning regional Mexican superstar Carin Leon on a brand new collaborative single and music video entitled "Love To Be Loved" out now via LAVA/Republic Records.

The Warning notably co-wrote the track alongside vocal powerhouse and superstar artist Teddy Swims, Rob Grimaldi, Anton DeLost, Boy Matthews, and Neil Ormandy. Meanwhile, the band worked with producers Grimaldi and DeLost to bring the song to life. Breaking the mold, it notably marks Carin's first-ever collaborative release sung entirely in English.

"We are so excited about this song. As a rock band, this is something completely different for us and a chance to explore new sounds," The Warning shares. "Originally co-written with Teddy Swims, the song naturally blends country, rock, and pop in a way that felt fresh and inspiring from the start. Blending musical worlds is always exciting, and working with our fellow Mexican artist Carin Leon made the experience even more special. It's a collaboration that pushed us creatively and shows a new side of The Warning."

"Love To Be Loved" tears down genre walls, finding common ground between these two distinct forces. Carin sets the tone for the track, delivering an emotionally charged verse with spirit and soul. His heartbroken delivery rests uneasily between the crunch of distorted power chords and a thick rhythm from The Warning. Boosted by heavy riffing and a Richter Scale-worthy rhythm, vocalist and guitarist Dany Villarreal carries the chantable chorus, "I just need love to be loved, to be loved, to be loved-by you."

Fresh off his GRAMMY win this week, Carin shares: "I'm truly happy and excited about this collaboration with these amazing artists, The Warning, a band I deeply admire that reaffirms to me that Mexican music and Mexican rock are far from dead-they're more present and stronger than ever. I'm also really grateful to collaborate alongside artists with such important projects for Mexican music and culture, and to be able to release this great song together. I truly hope people connect with it, appreciate it, and carry it in their hearts for a long time."

The accompanying cinematic visual finds Carin and the girls holed up in a gritty dive bar. Amid tense card games, slot machines, and rounds of pool and darts, they keep winning...but none of it matters. Beneath the bravado, all they're really searching for is love. Eventually, they take the stage and deliver a once-in-a-lifetime karaoke duet for the crowd gathered on the dancefloor of this dive.

This weekend, the group will be present during the Super Bowl on Sunday February 8 as the NFL Mexico special guests.

Most importantly, everything sets the stage for more to come in 2026 from The Warning.

Continuing a rapid rise worldwide, they concluded last year by appearing on a Grammy Celebration of Latin Music-broadcast on CBS and streaming on Paramount+. The Warning notably hit the stage with none other than Billy Idol and guitarist Steve Stevens for a scorching medley of "La Bamba" and "Twist and Shout." Consequence hailed it as "one of the heaviest moments of the night."

Prior, they released their new live album and first-ever concert film, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX recorded and filmed in-front of a sold-out crowd of 30k fans . Listen HERE. Get physical vinyl and CDs, including exclusive D2C and signed editions HERE. Produced by Federal Films, Live From Auditorio Nacional, CDMX debuted in select AMC Theatres (NYSE:AMC) locations in the United States and presented under Cinepolis' +QUE CINE in Mexico, Central America, and South America.

After supporting Halsey on select dates of the For My Last Trick US tour in 2025, they will hit the road performing at Lollapalooza and festivals across Latin American and with Yungblud on the IDOLS World Tour UK & US later this year.

TOUR DATES:

Mar 13 - Lollapalooza - Stgo de Chile

Mar 15 - Lollapalooza - San Isidro, Argentina

Mar 17-19 - Asuncionico, Paraguay

Mar 21 - Lollapalooza - São Paulo, Brasil

Mar 22 - Estereo Picnic - Bogota, Columbia

Mar 28 - Tecate Pal'Norte Festival - Monterrey, MX

April 11 - Arena Sheffield - Sheffield, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 12 - M&S Bank Arena - Liverpool, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 14 - SSE Arena Belfast - Belfast, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 15 - 3Arena - Dublin, IE (supporting Yungblud)

April 17 - First Direct Arena - Leeds, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 18 - Utilita Arena - Cardiff, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 20 - OVO Hydro - Glasgow, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 21 - Utilita Arena - Newcastle, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 23 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 24 - The O2 - London, UK (supporting Yungblud)

April 25 - AO Arena - Manchester, UK (supporting Yungblud)

May 15 - WaMu Theater - Seattle, WA (supporting Yungblud)

May 16 - Theater of the Clouds - Portland, OR (supporting Yungblud)

May 19 - Planet Hollywood Las Vegas Resort & Casino Bakkt Theater - Las Vegas (supporting Yungblud)

May 20 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park - San Diego, CA (supporting Yungblud)

May 22 - Greek Theater - Los Angeles, CA (supporting Yungblud)

May 25 - Arizona Financial Theater - Phoenix, AZ (supporting Yungblud)

May 28 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX (supporting Yungblud)

May 29 - Moody Amphitheater - Austin, TX (supporting Yungblud)

June 1 - UCF Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL (supporting Yungblud)

June 2 - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino - Hollywood, FL (supporting Yungblud)

June 4 - State Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park - Atlanta, GA (supporting Yungblud)

June 5 - Red Hat Amphitheatre - Raleigh, NC (supporting Yungblud)

June 6 - Mann Center for the Performing Arts - Skyline Stage - Philadelphia, PA (supporting Yungblud)

June 7 - The Anthem - Washington, DC (supporting Yungblud)

June 9 - Leader Bank Pavilion - Boston, MA (supporting Yungblud)

June 10 - Radio City Music Hall - NYC (supporting Yungblud)

June 13 - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre - Charlotte, NC (supporting Yungblud)

July 8 - Mad Cool Festival - Madrid, Spain

July 10 - NOS Alive - Lisbon, Portugal

