Karnivool Stream New Album 'In Verses'

(The Syndicate) Australian quintet Karnivool released their long-awaited album In Verses today via Cymatic Records/The Orchard. Almost 13 years in the making, In Verses is a culmination of the last decade of life experiences that have brought Karnivool to this point. Meticulously crafted and delivered, the LP's ten tracks journey through collective frustration, catharsis, and a rediscovery of identity.

To accompany the LP release, the prog-metal stalwarts share the album's focus track, "Reanimation," featuring a solo by UK guitar legend Guthrie Govan. The track is the slower, darker counterpart to the sprawling "Animation," with a warm, rich tone wrapped around lyrics that speak to feelings of isolation and dissonance.

In Verses was born out of relentless experimentation in their Perth studio with longtime collaborator Forrester Savell. It not only provides a fitting moment of reintroduction for long-time and casual Karnivool fans, but for newcomers, the new album marks a striking gateway to a body of work built on an intense love for the craft.

"Aozora" accompanied the album announcement, preceded by "Drone" from last summer. In December, the group released their most ambitious track yet with the epic, "Opal."

The band's vitality has never felt more energized; each member brings an invaluable signature to the combined sound, which has a core vision, sharpened and primed for whatever lies ahead. An homage to the band's evolution and a response to the jarring shift in personal and social environments since their last release, In Verses positions Karnivool in their healthiest creative space to date.

Over the past 20 years, Karnivool have cemented their status as one of Australia's most influential hard rock bands. Their distinctive approach to heavy and progressive music has delivered three acclaimed, platinum-certified records: Themata (2005), its groundbreaking follow-up Sound Awake (2009), and the ARIA Award-winning #1 album Asymmetry (2013). As one of the most vital forces in progressive music globally, Karnivool have spent the intervening years catering to their ever-expanding fanbase, playing everywhere from Melbourne to Moscow, Sofia to Sydney, Pune to Perth. Highlights include a sold-out show at London's Roundhouse to 3000 fans, gigs in South Africa, India, and Dubai, appearances at Download, Hellfest, and sold-out tours on home soil.

Karnivool will be performing Acoustic Launch Party shows across Australia next week, followed by a Spring tour of Europe and the UK. The United States will follow, so stay tuned for that tour announcement soon!! Stream the album here and watch the "Reanimation" lyric video below:

