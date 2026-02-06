Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Soundtrack Announced

(UMe) Ahead of the release of Paul McCartney: Man on the Run, the intimate new feature documentary by Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning director Morgan Neville, exploring Paul McCartney's creative rebirth after The Beatles' breakup, Capitol Records, MPL Communications and UMG have announced details of a companion album titled, Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack.

The album includes all-time classics, hits and essential tracks from across Paul McCartney and Wings' revered catalog. A snapshot of Paul's creativity in the 1970s in 12 songs. "Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix)," a previously unreleased rough mix from the 1979 album sessions for Back to the Egg, and "Live And Let Die (Rockshow)," from the 1980 concert film Rockshow, can both be heard exclusively via Amazon Music here, ahead of release. The album will feature a third previously unreleased track in "Gotta Sing Gotta Dance," originally featured in the 1973 The James Paul McCartney TV Special.

Both the soundtrack album and documentary will be released on February 27th, with Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack arriving in a variety of formats, including a limited edition New York Taxi Yellow Vinyl LP by Jack White's Third Man Pressing plant (pre-order here - ad), a limited edition Tangerine Peel Orange Vinyl LP Amazon Exclusive, and Black Vinyl LP, through to a 1CD edition and digital release. Each vinyl edition will also come with a Man on the Run poster.

The artwork had creative direction by Paul McCartney and Aubrey 'Po' Powell of Hipgnosis - the iconic design studio that worked with Paul for eight Wings albums, including Band on the Run, Venus and Mars, Wings Over America, Wings Greatest, and the 2025 anthology, WINGS. The artwork was designed by Peter Curzon of Storm Studios.

Fans can shop the Amazon exclusive soundtrack vinyl here today and find more merch on Paul McCartney's official store on Amazon.com and in the Amazon Music app.

The Paul McCartney: Man on the Run documentary captures Paul's transformative decade in the wake of The Beatles' break-up and the rise of his new band Wings. Through stunning archival footage, Linda McCartney's exceptional photographs, interviews with Paul, Linda, Mary and Stella McCartney, a number of Wings band members, Sean Ono Lennon, Mick Jagger, Chrissie Hynde, and more, the film examines this time through a uniquely vulnerable lens.

Speaking about his approach to the film and soundtrack, director Morgan Neville said: "When people talk about the biggest acts of the 1970s, the list rarely includes Paul McCartney. Not because he wasn't big - he was undeniably one of the biggest acts of the decade - but because of what he'd already done. Paul had been in the biggest band in the world, which in turn had created itself its own gravitational force.

"In my film, Man on the Run, I wanted to look at Paul's impossible run from that long shadow of The Beatles.

It was a journey full of unlikely choices - a van tour! Bruce McMouse! Nigeria! Thrillington! A Scottish anthem! - but looked at together, the madness of those choices actually started to seem sane. How else could one deal with the weight of such expectations than by doing the unexpected?

"I also saw that throughout the decade, Paul stopped running away from something and started running towards something else - his own voice, his own family, his own life. This was a story of somebody finding themselves.

"This soundtrack is a snapshot of that journey told through his music. Each of these songs is a result of some creative impulse of who Paul was at that moment in time. It was through song that Paul spoke, not only to the world, but to himself. We're lucky enough to be able to listen along."

Man on the Run - Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack, Tracklisting:

1 Wings - Silly Love Songs (Demo)

2 Paul McCartney - That Would Be Something (2011 Remaster)

3 Paul and Linda McCartney - Long Haired Lady (2012 Remaster)

4 Paul and Linda McCartney - Too Many People (2012 Remaster)

5 Paul McCartney and Wings - Big Barn Bed (2018 Remaster)

6 Paul McCartney - Gotta Sing Gotta Dance

7 Wings - Live and Let Die (Rockshow)

8 Paul McCartney and Wings - Band on the Run (2010 Remaster)

9 Wings - Arrow Through Me (Rough Mix)

10 Wings - Mull of Kintyre (2016 Remaster)

11 Paul McCartney - Coming Up (2011 Remaster)

12 Paul McCartney and Wings - Let Me Roll It (2010 Remaster)

Related Stories

Paul McCartney: Man on the Run Coming To Movie Theaters

Ozzy Osbourne Wanted To Duet With Paul McCartney (2025 In Review)

Paul McCartney Announces One Night Only Show At Santa Barbara Bowl

Paul McCartney Releasing Massive 'Wings' Collection

News > Paul McCartney