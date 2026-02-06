Puscifer Get Animated For 'Bad Wolf' Video

(Speakeasy) Puscifer celebrated the release of their new album, "Normal Isn't" (Puscifer Entertainment/Alchemy Recordings/BMG) by premiering an animated video for the song "Bad Wolf".
The collection marks Puscifer's first new album in five years and finds the trio of Maynard James Keenan, Mat Mitchell, and Carina Round embracing the post-punk influences that shaped their early musical experiences, channeling those roots into a darker, more guitar-driven sound.
"Oral Tradition, the practice of passing down legends, myths, and metaphors, has always fascinated me," Keenan reflects. "The stories contain history, important lessons, values, social contracts and the like. One of my favorites has always been the Cherokee tale of the Two Wolves. This story serves as a metaphor for our inner battle between good/wise/loving choices and poor/selfish/hateful choices. The wolf that thrives is the wolf you feed."
Today also sees the kick-off of over 90 independent record store screenings of the band's concert film: "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange," followed by at-home availability beginning Feb. 9 via Puscifertv.com. Filmed at Los Angeles' original stock exchange, an art deco landmark long rumored to be among the city's most haunted sites, "Normal Isn't: Puscifer Live at the Pacific Stock Exchange" captures the first-ever live performance of Normal Isn't. The film features an entirely new stage setup, new costumes, and a graphic-rich light show. As tracks like "Self Evident," "ImpetuoUs," and "Bad Wolf" pulse through the building's granite-lined interior, Maynard James Keenan, Carina Round, Mat Mitchell, Gunnar Olsen, and Josh Moreau deliver a visceral, high-energy performance that brings the album to life.
Stream the album here and watch the video below:
