Cody Jasper Declares 'Rock Is Dead' With Title Song To New Album

(Press Here) Texas-bred musical powerhouse Cody Jasper has released his new single "Rock Is Dead" and announced his third full-length album, also titled Rock Is Dead, will be released this spring. Due out April 10th via Megaforce Records, Rock Is Dead is a bold, genre-spanning statement that reclaims rock as a living, evolving art form, as evidenced by the title track.

"'Rock Is Dead' is a song that sounds like sweat on the floor and amps pushed past the limit - music that doesn't ask permission," shares Jasper. "It's raw, loud, and unapologetic. It's rebellion without a hashtag, grit without a filter. As long as there's a guitar, a heartbeat, and something worth fighting for, rock will never be dead. It just refuses to behave."

Rock Is Dead, produced and engineered by Aleks von Korff (Muse, Coldplay, U2) and recorded at Red Room Studio, the home studio of Muse's Matt Bellamy, showcases the rising rocker's mastery of guitar and vocals coupled with a keen songwriting ability. Rather than adhering to one lane, the 10-track collection - which includes the previously released single "Jaded and a guest appearance from legendary guitarist Warren Haynes on "American Dream" - takes the listener on a sonic journey through alternative, hard rock, punk, classic rock, blues, and beyond. Recorded with a focus on performance and energy, the forthcoming album offers something for everyone. Each track on Rock Is Dead is a masterclass in rock attitude and fearless creative exploration - eschewing genre expectations while demonstrating a prowess of his craft.

Songwriter, guitarist, and performer Cody Jasper is dedicated to keeping the spirit of rock 'n' roll honest, loud, and unfiltered. Rooted in classic American rock traditions but unafraid to challenge them, Jasper's music prioritizes feel, grit, and authenticity over trends. His work reflects a deep respect for the genre's history while rejecting the idea that rock should be confined to a single sound, era, or aesthetic.

Since debuting in 2014, Jasper - who first started playing gigs as a teenager - has been setting new standards in the music industry. Raised on blues grit and hard rock swagger and influenced by icons such as Jimi Hendrix, Stevie Ray Vaughan, Otis Redding, Sly Stone, and Waylon Jennings, he consistently pushes the boundaries of music and what rock specifically can and should be. Amidst his growing career, Jasper has shared the stage with industry giants including Slash, Billy Gibbons, and Stone Temple Pilots, in addition to Haynes, delivering electrifying performances that always leave his audiences craving more. Whether in the studio or onstage, Cody Jasper is proof that rock is most definitely not dead, it's just waiting for someone reckless enough to mean it.

Rock Is Dead Track Listing

1. Shout

2. Dirty

3. Jaded

4. Circles

5. Damned

6. American Dream featuring Warren Haynes

7. Send My Love

8. Killing Floor

9. Just My Type

10. Rock Is Dead

