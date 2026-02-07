Goo Goo Dolls Announce Limited Edition 'Live From NPR's Tiny Desk' Vinyl

(2b) On March 27, Goo Goo Dolls are set to release Live From NPR's Tiny Desk on limited edition orchid vinyl via Warner Records. The intimate four song recording features performances of their global hit "Iris," 3x Platinum track "Slide," "Feel The Silence" and "Not Goodbye (Close My Eyes)," which appears on their 2025 Summer Anthem EP.
On the heels of going viral on TikTok, "Iris" is now Certified Diamond and has garnered over 5.4 billion streams to date worldwide, amassing over 1 billion streams in 2025 alone.
The 4x GRAMMY-nominated track continues to reach new audiences around the world and has been covered by the likes of Taylor Swift, Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers, yet again proving the timelessness and staying power of Goo Goo Dolls' illustrious catalog. Pre-order here and watch the full performance here
In addition, the group will take their lauded live show back on the road this summer with an extensive run of U.S. tour dates with Neon Trees. Kicking off on July 24, the tour includes performances at Minneapolis' Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Richmond's Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront, Milwaukee's BMO Pavilion, Cincinnati's Rose Music Center at The Heights, Pittsburgh's The Pavilion at Star Lake, Charleston's Credit One Stadium and more. The band will also embark on an extensive run of Canadian tour dates in March as well as a Las Vegas residency in May, which features a five show run at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Full tour routing can be found below.
Formed by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered 4x GRAMMY-nominations and nearly a dozen platinum and gold singles combined and seized a page in the history books by achieving 15 #1 and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for "Most Top 10 Singles."
Thus far, A Boy Named Goo (1995) has gone 2x Certified Platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl (1998) 5x Certified Platinum and Gutterflower (2002) and Let Love In (2006) are both Certified Gold. In addition, Something for the Rest of Us (2010) and Magnetic (2013) bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. In addition, the band's Summer Anthem EP is out now via Warner Records. Consisting of 7 tracks, Summer Anthem is a precise, hard-hitting project, featuring the type of vivid lyricism that's led the band to becoming one of the most influential alternative rock groups of all time.
GOO GOO DOLLS LIVE
February 20, 2026 - Tempe, AZ - Innings Festival 2026
March 19, 2026 - Victoria, BC - Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
March 20, 2026 - Abbotsford, BC - Rogers Forum
March 22, 2026 - Kelowna, BC - Prospera Place
March 23, 2026 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
March 25, 2026 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
March 26, 2026 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
March 28, 2026 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
March 30, 2026 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON - GFL Memorial Gardens
April 1, 2026 - Oshawa, ON - Tribute Communities Centre
April 2, 2026 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum
April 4, 2026 - London, ON - Canada Life Place
April 6, 2026 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
April 8, 2026 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
April 10, 2026 - Halifax, NS - Scotiabank Centre
April 11, 2026 - Moncton, NB - Avenir Centre
April 18, 2026 - Georgetown, TX - Two Step Inn 2026
April 21, 2026 - Aguascalientes, Mexico - Feria Nacional De San Marcos
May 15, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 16, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 19, 2026 - Highland, CA - Yaamava' Theater
May 20, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 22, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
May 23, 2026 - Las Vegas, NV - The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
July 24, 2026 - Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort*
July 26, 2026 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater*
July 27, 2026 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*
July 29, 2026 - Idaho Falls, ID - Mountain Center Arena*
July 30, 2026 - Billings, MT - MetraPark*
August 1, 2026 - Rapid City, SD - Summit Arena at The Monument*
August 3, 2026 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center*
August 4, 2026 - Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake Amphitheater*
August 6, 2026 - Milwaukee, WI - BMO Pavilion*
August 8, 2026 - Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fair*
August 9, 2026 - Bloomington, IL - Grossinger Motors Arena*
August 11, 2026 - Grand Rapids, MI - Acrisure Amphitheater*
August 12, 2026 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights*
August 14, 2026 - Pittsburgh, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake*
August 18, 2026 - Huntsville, AL - The Orion Amphitheater*
August 19, 2026 - Brandon, MS - Brandon Amphitheatre*
August 21, 2026 - Orange Beach, AL - The Wharf Amphitheater*
August 24, 2026 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre*
August 25, 2026 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Hard Rock Live*
August 27, 2026 - Macon, GA - Atrium Health Amphitheater*
August 29, 2026 - Charleston, SC - Credit One Stadium*
August 30, 2026 - Simpsonville, SC - CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*
September 1, 2026 - Richmond, VA - Allianz Amphitheatre at Riverfront*
September 3, 2026 - Syracuse, NY - Empower Federal Credit Union*
September 5, 2026 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain*
September 6, 2026 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena*
*w/ support from Neon Trees
