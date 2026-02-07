Good Riddance Announce New Album With 'There's Still Tonight'

(BPM) Punk veterans Good Riddance are excited to announce their 10th studio album Before The World Caves In, set to be released on March 27th via Fat Wreck Chords.

They celebrated the news by sharing the new album's lead single "There's Still Tonight". Before The World Caves In marks the band's first album since 2019's Thoughts and Prayers.

The band shares: "We're hopeful that the album comes across with the severity and urgency of the times we are living in. As our 10th studio album, we wanted to make sure we were firing on all cylinders, delivering something potent, strident, and something that both longtime fans and people who are brand new to the band could sink their teeth into."

Good Riddance are one of the most respected and enduring bands in melodic hardcore punk. Formed in Santa Cruz, California in 1986, the band built their reputation on fast, aggressive songwriting and politically charged lyrics that helped define the sound and spirit of modern punk.

Known for their uncompromising honesty and intensity, Good Riddance have released a series of influential albums that address themes of social justice, personal responsibility, and resistance. Their music connects deeply with audiences through a balance of urgency, melody, and raw conviction, earning them a dedicated global following.

A proven force on festival stages, Good Riddance are renowned for explosive, high-energy live performances that bring together longtime fans and new listeners alike. With decades of touring experience and a catalog of anthems that remain as relevant as ever, Good Riddance continue to stand as a vital voice in punk-direct, principled, and relentless.

Related Stories

Juice Wrld Goodbye & Good Riddance 5 Year Anniversary Album Released

News > Good Riddance