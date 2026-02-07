Metal Church Announce New Album 'Dead To Rights'

(PFA) West Coast thrash metal legends Metal Church return with their 13th studio album, Dead To Rights, scheduled for release on April 10 via Rat Pak Records. The album marks the first release from the band's latest lineup, featuring founding guitarist Kurdt Vanderhoof alongside longtime guitarist Rick Van Zandt, joined by bass icon David Ellefson, powerhouse drummer Ken Mary, and dynamic new vocalist Brian Allen.

From the aggressive opening assault of "Brainwash Game" to the riff-driven finale "My Wrath," Metal Church prove they still possess the same relentless drive that has earned them fans for over four decades. Tracks such as "Deep Cover Shakedown," "The Show," and "Wasted Time" deliver the signature sound the band has long been known for. The album's first single, "F.A.F.O.," was released last November, with its accompanying video surpassing 400,000 views to date. Dead To Rights was produced by Kurdt Vanderhoof and mixed and mastered by Zeuss at Planet Z.

"This new album is very special to me for one reason: the band was over, and I honestly didn't see it being resurrected. But somehow, it brought itself back to life-again!" exclaims Kurdt Vanderhoof. "I'm incredibly proud of these new songs; they hit hard. Brian Allen brings the classic Metal Church sound to the vocals, and adding a rhythm section with musicians of the caliber of Dave Ellefson and Ken Mary makes this a force to be reckoned with. If you enjoy classic Metal Church, you're going to love this record."

The track listing for Dead To Rights is:

1. Brainwash Game

2. F.A.F.O.

3. Dead To Rights

4. Deep Cover Shakedown

5. Feet To The Fire

6. The Show

7. Heaven Knows (Slip Away)

8. No Memory

9. Wasted Time

10. My Wrath

