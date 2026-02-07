Nine Inch Nails Launch Second North American Peel it Back Tour Leg

(Live Nation) On Thursday night, Nine Inch Nails launched the second North American leg of their critically acclaimed Peel It Back Tour with a stand-out performance at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. Joining Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, the Nine Inch Nails touring lineup features Robin Finck on guitar, Josh Freese on drums, and newest addition, Stuart Brooks, on bass.

The tour showcases one of the band's most ambitious productions to date-a four-act live experience that stays true to Nine Inch Nails' signature intensity while pushing into bold new creative territory. Renowned for their groundbreaking live shows and striking visuals, the band once again raises the bar with a production conceived by Trent Reznor alongside creative director Todd Tourso and MTLA.studio, with longtime lighting designer Paul "Arlo" Guthrie returning to the fold. The show replaces traditional LED screens with translucent fabric, raw handheld cinematography, and layered projections, creating a fully immersive, three-dimensional environment unlike anything the band has presented before.

The first act began with a tour debut of "Something I Can Never Have" with Trent Reznor delivering a solo performance on the b-stage, before Atticus Ross, Robin Finck, and new bassist Stuart Brooks joined him for a rare performance of "Non-Entity," played live for the first time in 17 years since the band's 2009 tour.

Longtime friend and collaborator Boys Noize returns as the opening act on this leg and once again joins Nine Inch Nails onstage for Act 3 performing live renditions of "Vessel," "Closer," and "Parasite," which has appeared just once on the tour so far. The third act culminated in a powerful performance of the band's recent GRAMMY Award-winning Best Rock Song, "As Alive As You Need Me To Be."

The Peel It Back Tour continues tomorrow night with a show in Jacksonville, FL at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena before continuing with stops in Charlotte, Washington, DC, Boston, Montreal, St. Louis, Dallas, Las Vegas, San Diego, San Francisco, and more before concluding on Monday, March 16 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, CA.

The 2025 sold-out tour drew 450,000 fans across the Europe, UK and North America dates and earned widespread praise from both critics and fans. The Times, in an opening night review, said, "The show was a revelation - a thrilling onslaught that combined angst, sincerity and a nightmarish otherworldliness..." UPROXX hailed it as "a triumph of sound, obviously, but also sight. It could have been a movie, and Nine Inch Nails were the stars." Consequence named Nine Inch Nails "Live Act of the Year" in their 2025 Annual Report and praised the "multi-sensory spectacle" as proof that "Nine Inch Nails have long been one of music's most innovative bands," while Dallas Observer described each night as "a visual masterpiece" and NME noted, "[The band] delivered a stacked setlist of huge hits and rarities."

NINE INCH NAILS: PEEL IT BACK TOUR 2026 DATES:

Thu Feb 05 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

Sat Feb 07 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue Feb 10 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Wed Feb 11 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Fri Feb 13 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Feb 14 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Mon Feb 16 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Wed Feb 18 - Hamilton, ON - TD Coliseum

Fri Feb 20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sun Feb 22 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Mon Feb 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Wed Feb 25 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 27 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Mar 01 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Tue Mar 03 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Fri Mar 06 - Glendale, AZ - Desert Diamond Arena

Sat Mar 07 - Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena

Mon Mar 09 - San Diego, CA - Pechanga Arena

Tue Mar 10 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

Fri Mar 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - Delta Center

Sun Mar 15 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Mar 16 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

