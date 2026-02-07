Return To Dust Unplug For 'Bored (Acoustic) Ahead Of Yungblud Tour Dates

(ASPR) Return To Dust - Matty Bielawski [guitar, vocals], Graham Stanush [bass, vocals], Sebastian Gonzalez [guitar], and London Hudson [drums] - continue to go from strength to strength with every passing day. The band just saw its latest single "BORED" land in the No. 2 slot at Active Rock Radio. Return to Dust were also nominated for iHeart Radio Music Awards Best New Artist (Rock).

Today, they share the video for the acoustic version of the song, which is just as impactful when stripped down as it is when fully plugged in. Return to Dust decided to record an acoustic version for one simple but critically important reason - fan demand!

"We see a growing desire from our listeners for real, unpolished art," the band explains. "Fans love seeing us perform the songs minimally in record stores and have been banging down our door for an official acoustic version. Because of the fans' reaction, we are peeling back the curtain and releasing a version of the song as it was written, acoustic guitar and vocals."

The band finishes, "'Bored has always been a tender song about change, both the exciting and depressing parts, and we hope the acoustic version gives fans a new listening perspective."

It's been quite a busy and enthralling week for Return to Dust, as the band also announced upcoming tour dates with Yungblud set for spring. RTD will appear on eight dates of the "IDOLS" tour in the U.S. this May, which have already sold out. Additionally, they will take the stage at all major festivals in Europe this summer.

RETURN TO DUST ON TOUR:

RADIO FESTIVALS:

3/19 -WXTB Rock Fest Pre-Party

3/21 - WJRR Earth Day Birthday

WITH YUNGBLUD:

5/1 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

5/2 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

5/4 - Columbus, OH - KEMBA Live!

5/6 - Cincinnati, OH - Andrew J Brady Music Center

5/7 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

5/9 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

5/11 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/13 - Orem, UT - UCCU Center

EUROPE 2026:

6/6 - Rock im Park Festival - Nuremberg, DE

6/7 - Rock am Ring Festival - Nurburg, DE

6/11 - Nova Rock Festival - Nickelsdorf, AT

6/13 - Download Festival - Leicestershire, UK

6/21 - Graspop Festival - Dessel, BE

6/28 - Tuska Festival - Helsinki, FI

