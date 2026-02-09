(Earshot) Original Enuff Z'nuff frontman Donnie Vie has released the single, "Plain Jane," on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl and across all major digital platforms via his new deal with Wicked Cool Records.
The release is backed with the B-side (a cover of John Lennon's "Instant Karma") offering fans a double shot of Vie's signature melodic grit and timeless songwriting.
"Plain Jane" showcases Donnie Vie at his finest - hook-driven, emotionally charged, and packed with the unmistakable vocal character that has made him one of rock's most distinctive melodic voices.
Paired with the energetic and attitude-filled "Instant Karma," the release captures both sides of Vie's musical personality: heartfelt pop craftsmanship and raw rock 'n' roll edge.
Butch Walker Jams Enuff Z'nuff Classic With Donnie Vie At Marvelous 3 Show
Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die 2021 In Review
Donnie Vie Releasing Extensive Box Set and New Single
Enuff Z'Nuff Icon Donnie Vie Was Told He Going To Die
3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47- Dee Snider Quits Twisted Sister Due To Health Issues- Neil Young Cancels His 2026 Tour Dates- Nine Inch Nails- more
Cliff Burton Day In Late Metallica Legends' Hometown To Be Livestreamed- Hear Eric Clapton And Chaka Kahn Rock BB King's 'The Thrill Is Gone'- more
49 Winchester Announce New Album 'Change Of Plans'- Rascal Flatts Honored At Nashville's Bridgestone Arena- Gavin Adcock Returns With 'Colorblind'- more
Hear Tame Impala's 'Dracula (JENNIE Remix)'- Charlie Puth Shares 'Cry' Feat Kenny G Ahead of Super Bowl Performance- Watch Sofi Tukker's 'Cook' Video- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Poison Ruin Announce North American Headlining Tour
Five For Fighting And Edwin McCain Teaming For Coheadling Tour
The All-American Rejects Announce Recess Summer Tour
Donnie Vie Returns With Wicked Cool Single 'Plain Jane'
Def Leppard Share Story Behind New Single 'Rejoice'
Yes in The Studio for 55th Anniversary Of 'The YES Album'
Sparks The Rescue Launching East Coast Tour This Spring
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Damage