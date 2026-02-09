Donnie Vie Returns With Wicked Cool Single 'Plain Jane'

(Earshot) Original Enuff Z'nuff frontman Donnie Vie has released the single, "Plain Jane," on limited-edition 7-inch vinyl and across all major digital platforms via his new deal with Wicked Cool Records.

The release is backed with the B-side (a cover of John Lennon's "Instant Karma") offering fans a double shot of Vie's signature melodic grit and timeless songwriting.

"Plain Jane" showcases Donnie Vie at his finest - hook-driven, emotionally charged, and packed with the unmistakable vocal character that has made him one of rock's most distinctive melodic voices.

Paired with the energetic and attitude-filled "Instant Karma," the release captures both sides of Vie's musical personality: heartfelt pop craftsmanship and raw rock 'n' roll edge.

