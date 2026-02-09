Kurt Deimer Previews 'A Grog Is Born' With 'Scared to Death' Video

(Press Here) Kurt Deimer has released his new single "Scared To Death" and announced his sophomore full-length album, A Grog Is Born, will be released on Friday, May 8th via his own Bald Man Records. "Scared To Death" is also the title of Deimer's forthcoming irreverent horror comedy starring Lin Shaye and Bill Moseley, in theaters March 13th, where Deimer appears as the scene-stealing character The Grog.

The official music video for the haunted-house rocker was directed by Paul Boyd (Neon Trees, Dave Stewart, Shania Twain), who also wrote and directed the film, which first premiered with Dread Central.

"A Grog Is Born represents all the pent-up feelings and creations I've been storing in my brain for many, many years," shares Deimer. "It's so appropriate being The Grog in Scared To Death and now with A Grog Is Born, it's also like Kurt Deimer is born. This chapter represents a total rebirth and I can't be more excited!"

Of the new music video and upcoming movie, Boyd adds, "It was great to make Kurt and the guys into zombies, especially in the house where we shot the film. A perfect role and performance from Kurt, who I consider to be a future horror icon."

A Grog Is Born, produced by five-time GRAMMY-winning producer Chris Lord-Alge (Green Day, Breaking Benjamin), includes Deimer's current radio single "In Deep" featuring Buckcherry frontman Josh Todd, which recently peaked at #39 on the Mediabase Active Rock radio chart. The thunderous, no-frills single about a hypnotic attraction serves as the album's opening track.

The new 12-track collection touches on everything from bruising hard rock to epic balladry, while overtly connecting Deimer The Singer and Deimer The Horror Star under the Grog moniker. A Grog Is Born finds Deimer taking a major leap as a vocalist and bandleader, stretching out his instrument beyond distinctively low speak-singing into a more robust melodic style. His more confident and colorful delivery, elevated by years on the road, allowed him to explore an even more impressive range of styles, from brooding Gregorian-rock of "800 AD" to the optimistic and beautifully atmospheric "True" to the twangy tale of destruction and salvation "Always There." A Grog Is Born includes a guest appearance from Queensrÿche legend Geoff Tate for a gorgeous reinvention of "Silent Lucidity" and a heavy recreation of the Phil Collins classic "In The Air Tonight."

A Grog Is Born will mark the cinematic follow-up to Deimer's full-length debut album, And So It Begins..., released in May 2025. The double collection, also produced by Lord-Alge, features 17 tracks co-written with Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X, who also contributed to A Grog Is Born, including the singles "Live Or Die," "Big Toe," "Sunset Boulevard" and "Hero" as well as an appearance from Tate on "Burn Together."

Kurt Deimer