Less Than Jake Announce Wake And Bake 2026

(BPM) Less Than Jake are bringing the party home with Wake And Bake 2026. The weekend-long event takes place March 13-14 in Gainesville, FL at Vivid Music Hall. The band will be celebrating 30 years of Losing Streak and 25 years of Borders and Boundaries with special anniversary sets, as well as all the fan favorites.

In addition to the main shows, fans can join Less Than Jake at a speical kickoff party on Thursday March 12 at Loosey's Downtown (21+) featuring Rehasher. The band will also be hosting an afternoon acoustic set on Saturday March 14 at First Magnitude Brewery (all ages), raising funds for Bread of the Mighty and Grace Marketplace.

The band shares: "It's always fun and humbling to play in our hometown of Gainesville and what better way than to have your friends along with you? VOODOO GLOWSKULLS and TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET are always fun and having up and coming acts like BITE ME BAMBI, THE BOY DETECTIVE and JOKER'S REPUBLIC showcase their talents is always our favorite thing to do! And, while we at it, we will be playing LOSING STREAK and BORDER AND BOUNDARIES over the course of the two nights! We hope to see you all in Gainesville to thaw out from this CRAZY winter and HEAT UP Vivid music Hall March 13 + 14!"

Tickets for all events, including VIP packages and hotel blocks, are available now at https://lessthanjake.com/wakeandbake/.

