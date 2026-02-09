.

Less Than Jake Announce Wake And Bake 2026

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 09, 2026 5:34 PM EST
Less Than Jake Announce Wake And Bake 2026

(BPM) Less Than Jake are bringing the party home with Wake And Bake 2026. The weekend-long event takes place March 13-14 in Gainesville, FL at Vivid Music Hall. The band will be celebrating 30 years of Losing Streak and 25 years of Borders and Boundaries with special anniversary sets, as well as all the fan favorites.

In addition to the main shows, fans can join Less Than Jake at a speical kickoff party on Thursday March 12 at Loosey's Downtown (21+) featuring Rehasher. The band will also be hosting an afternoon acoustic set on Saturday March 14 at First Magnitude Brewery (all ages), raising funds for Bread of the Mighty and Grace Marketplace.

The band shares: "It's always fun and humbling to play in our hometown of Gainesville and what better way than to have your friends along with you? VOODOO GLOWSKULLS and TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET are always fun and having up and coming acts like BITE ME BAMBI, THE BOY DETECTIVE and JOKER'S REPUBLIC showcase their talents is always our favorite thing to do! And, while we at it, we will be playing LOSING STREAK and BORDER AND BOUNDARIES over the course of the two nights! We hope to see you all in Gainesville to thaw out from this CRAZY winter and HEAT UP Vivid music Hall March 13 + 14!"

Tickets for all events, including VIP packages and hotel blocks, are available now at https://lessthanjake.com/wakeandbake/.

Related Stories
Less Than Jake Announce Wake And Bake 2026

Less Than Jake Release 'Uncharted' EP

Singled Out: Less Than Jake's Sunny Side

Less Than Jake Announce Uncharted EP With 'Sunny Side' Video

Less Than Jake Deliver 'Brand New Day' Video

News > Less Than Jake

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Less Than Jake Announce Wake And Bake- Poison Ruin North American Tour- Five For Fighting And Edwin McCain Teaming For Tour- The All-American Rejects- more

3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47- Dee Snider Quits Twisted Sister Due To Health Issues- Neil Young Cancels His 2026 Tour Dates- Nine Inch Nails- more

Day In Country

Ella Langley Makes Chart History With 'Choosin' Texas'- Craig Morgan Returning To Nashville's Ryman Auditorium- 49 Winchester Announce New Album- more

Day In Pop

Don Toliver's New Album 'OCTANE' Debuts At No. 1- Hear Tame Impala's 'Dracula (JENNIE Remix)'- Charlie Puth Shares 'Cry' Feat Kenny G- more

Reviews

Super Sips for the Big Game

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Reggae Party: Festival News Edition

Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona

Megadeth Final Studio Album

Latest News

The Hu and Apocalyptica Teaming Up For U.S. Spring Tour

Less Than Jake Announce Wake And Bake 2026

Mac DeMarco To Rock The Hollywood Bowl

Kurt Deimer Previews 'A Grog Is Born' With 'Scared to Death' Video

Poison Ruin Announce North American Headlining Tour

Five For Fighting And Edwin McCain Teaming For Coheadling Tour

The All-American Rejects Announce Recess Summer Tour

Donnie Vie Returns With Wicked Cool Single 'Plain Jane'