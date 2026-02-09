Mac DeMarco To Rock The Hollywood Bowl

.

Official Announcement | Published: Feb 09, 2026 5:34 PM EST
(Live Nation) Canadian indie rock artist Mac DeMarco will be headlining a concert at the iconic Hollywood Bowl on Friday, October 9, for a special night featuring live renditions of songs from his latest album, Guitar, as well as songs from his previous catalog of releases.

DeMarco's 2025 tour of North America, Europe, and the UK was entirely sold out, underscoring DeMarco's enduring draw.Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 13, at 9 AM PT, with presales beginning Thursday, February 12, at 10 AM PT.

Mac DeMarco is a self-produced multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, and recording artist who has cultivated a dedicated global fanbase. His 2014 album Salad Days cemented his status in the indie scene, and 2025's Guitar album signals a return to his signature guitar-and-vocals style.

"I think Guitar is as close to a true representation of where I'm at in my life today as I can manage to put to paper," DeMarco stated. "I'm happy to share this music and look forward to playing these songs in as many places as I'm able."

