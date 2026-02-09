Sparks The Rescue Launching East Coast Tour This Spring

(BPM) Following a massive 20th anniversary celebration last year at Portland's legendary State Theatre, rock band Sparks The Rescue is excited to announce that they will be hitting the road for an east coast tour this spring. T

he shows kick off on May 7th in Burlington, with stops to follow in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Albany, and more. The band shares: "We're so thrilled to become more active this year and start touring in the northeast! After some sparse activity over the last few years, it's become more apparent than ever that we love spending time with each other and playing music together. That's what it's all about and we can't wait to reconnect with some old friends who love the songs as much as we do. See you out there!"

Fans can look forward to seeing the band alongside Wheatus, Signal the Escape, and The Sophomore Beat on select shows. Presales begin this Tuesday February 10th at 10am ET, with general on sale starting this Friday, February 13th at 10am ET.

5/7 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

5/8 - Portland, ME @ Live at Madrid's +

5/9 - Philadelphia, PA @ Milkboy $

5/10 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Woodshop

5/14 - Portsmouth, NH @ The Press Room *

5/15 - Amherst, MA @ The Drake *

5/16 - Albany, NY @ Empire Underground *

5/17 - Worcester, MA @ Palladium Upstairs $*

$ - with Wheatus

* - with Signal The Escape

+ - with The Sophomore Beat

