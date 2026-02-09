The All-American Rejects Announce Recess Summer Tour

(2PM Sharp) The All-American Rejects have announced their European and U.K. "Recess" Summer Tour. The series of dates kicks off on June 9 in Warsaw, Poland and will have the band make stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin and more, including an appearance at Download Festival in the UK.

Their UK stops mark their return to touring UK for the first time in over ten years. Fans can expect to experience their most popular hits ranging from "Dirty Little Secret," "Move Along," "Gives You Hell" and more, as well as new music from their forthcoming and first album in over a decade, Sandbox, out May 15, 2026.

Tickets for general on-sale begins Friday, February 13 at 10:00AM BST via Ticketmaster. Formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects quickly became one of the most iconic rock bands of the 2000s. Led by Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler, the band debuted in 2002, featuring their hit "Swing, Swing." Their 2005 album Move Along cemented their place in rock with chart-toppers like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." In 2008, "Gives You Hell" became a global hit and a Billboard No. 1 in 2009. The band continued pushing creative boundaries on Kids in the Street in 2012. Throughout the years, The Rejects have continued evolving, taking their sound in new directions while staying true to the emotional core that's always defined their music. Their latest singles, "Easy Come, Easy Go" and "Get This," have proven their undying commitment to writing songs that resonate with fans and prove that their relevance and connection with fans are only getting stronger with time.

"RECESS" 2026 SUMMER TOUR

Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Warsaw, Poland Progresja

Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

Thursday, June 11, 2026 Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic Rock For People

Saturday, June 13, 2026 Leicestershire, UK Download Festival

Sunday, June 14, 2026 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy

Tuesday, June 16, 2026 London, UK o2 Forum Kentish Town

Thursday, June 18, 2026 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium

Friday, June 19, 2026 Paris, France Bataclan

