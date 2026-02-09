The All-American Rejects Announce Recess Summer Tour

(2PM Sharp) The All-American Rejects have announced their European and U.K. "Recess" Summer Tour. The series of dates kicks off on June 9 in Warsaw, Poland and will have the band make stops in major cities such as London, Paris, Berlin and more, including an appearance at Download Festival in the UK.
Their UK stops mark their return to touring UK for the first time in over ten years. Fans can expect to experience their most popular hits ranging from "Dirty Little Secret," "Move Along," "Gives You Hell" and more, as well as new music from their forthcoming and first album in over a decade, Sandbox, out May 15, 2026.
Tickets for general on-sale begins Friday, February 13 at 10:00AM BST via Ticketmaster. Formed in 1999 in Stillwater, Oklahoma, The All-American Rejects quickly became one of the most iconic rock bands of the 2000s. Led by Tyson Ritter and Nick Wheeler, the band debuted in 2002, featuring their hit "Swing, Swing." Their 2005 album Move Along cemented their place in rock with chart-toppers like "Dirty Little Secret" and "It Ends Tonight." In 2008, "Gives You Hell" became a global hit and a Billboard No. 1 in 2009. The band continued pushing creative boundaries on Kids in the Street in 2012. Throughout the years, The Rejects have continued evolving, taking their sound in new directions while staying true to the emotional core that's always defined their music. Their latest singles, "Easy Come, Easy Go" and "Get This," have proven their undying commitment to writing songs that resonate with fans and prove that their relevance and connection with fans are only getting stronger with time.
"RECESS" 2026 SUMMER TOUR
Tuesday, June 9, 2026 Warsaw, Poland Progresja
Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle
Thursday, June 11, 2026 Hradec Kralove, Czech Republic Rock For People
Saturday, June 13, 2026 Leicestershire, UK Download Festival
Sunday, June 14, 2026 Manchester, UK Manchester Academy
Tuesday, June 16, 2026 London, UK o2 Forum Kentish Town
Thursday, June 18, 2026 Tilburg, Netherlands 013 Poppodium
Friday, June 19, 2026 Paris, France Bataclan
All-American Rejects Stream New Song 'Get This'
The All-American Rejects Share New Song 'Eggshell Tap Dancer'
Tyson Ritter of All-American Rejects Revisits 'Dirty Little Secret' For Vevo Footnotes
The All-American Rejects and Seven Lions Rock Second Night Of of Neon City Festival
3 Doors Down Frontman Brad Arnold Dead At 47- Dee Snider Quits Twisted Sister Due To Health Issues- Neil Young Cancels His 2026 Tour Dates- Nine Inch Nails- more
Cliff Burton Day In Late Metallica Legends' Hometown To Be Livestreamed- Hear Eric Clapton And Chaka Kahn Rock BB King's 'The Thrill Is Gone'- more
49 Winchester Announce New Album 'Change Of Plans'- Rascal Flatts Honored At Nashville's Bridgestone Arena- Gavin Adcock Returns With 'Colorblind'- more
Hear Tame Impala's 'Dracula (JENNIE Remix)'- Charlie Puth Shares 'Cry' Feat Kenny G Ahead of Super Bowl Performance- Watch Sofi Tukker's 'Cook' Video- more
Reggae Party: Festival News Edition
Live: Theresa Caputo In Arizona
Poison Ruin Announce North American Headlining Tour
Five For Fighting And Edwin McCain Teaming For Coheadling Tour
The All-American Rejects Announce Recess Summer Tour
Donnie Vie Returns With Wicked Cool Single 'Plain Jane'
Def Leppard Share Story Behind New Single 'Rejoice'
Yes in The Studio for 55th Anniversary Of 'The YES Album'
Sparks The Rescue Launching East Coast Tour This Spring
Singled Out: Salim Nourallah's Damage